 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local officers lend hand in DC
0 comments

Local officers lend hand in DC

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
A&M PD Inauguration

Texas A&M University Police sent eight officers for Wednesday's inauguration of Joe Biden in Washington D.C.

 Photo via Texas A&M University Police

More than 60 local law enforcement officers traveled to Washington, D.C., to assist with Wednesday’s inauguration of President Joe Biden.

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office sent 30 deputies, which was the most among local law enforcement agencies.

The Bryan Police Department had 24 officers attend the inauguration.

According to Officer Tristen Lopez, spokesman for College Station police, the department did not send any officers to the event.

“The decision was made back in May and was made due to budget uncertainty caused by the pandemic,” he said in a text message. “While the costs are reimbursed by the federal government, the agency has to cover the initial expenditures. The decision has to be made so far in advance to allow time for officers to go through the necessary security checks.”

Texas A&M University Police sent eight officers for Wednesday’s inauguration. An A&M police spokesperson said A&M police have been sending officers to inauguration ceremonies since 2005.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Bryan fine arts director has inaugural history
Local News

Bryan fine arts director has inaugural history

Pat Corbett, now the director of fine arts for the Bryan school district, took his seat in the ensemble for the Jan. 20 inaugurations of President George H. W. Bush in 1989, President Bill Clinton in 1993 and 1997 and President George W. Bush in 2001 and 2005.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert