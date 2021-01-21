Local officers lend hand in DC

More than 60 local law enforcement officers traveled to Washington, D.C., to assist with Wednesday’s inauguration of President Joe Biden.

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office sent 30 deputies, which was the most among local law enforcement agencies.

The Bryan Police Department had 24 officers attend the inauguration.

According to Officer Tristen Lopez, spokesman for College Station police, the department did not send any officers to the event.

“The decision was made back in May and was made due to budget uncertainty caused by the pandemic,” he said in a text message. “While the costs are reimbursed by the federal government, the agency has to cover the initial expenditures. The decision has to be made so far in advance to allow time for officers to go through the necessary security checks.”

Texas A&M University Police sent eight officers for Wednesday’s inauguration. An A&M police spokesperson said A&M police have been sending officers to inauguration ceremonies since 2005.