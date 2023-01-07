Local nonprofit working to shield law enforcement vehicles

As the number of shootings of on-duty Texas law enforcement officers increases, a local College Station nonprofit is working to install bullet-resistant glass in patrol vehicles throughout the Brazos Valley.

Clifford Dorn, president of Operation Safe Shield, said the company has raised over $500,000 dollars since its inception in 2021 to install protective glass in newer patrol vehicles in the seven-county region. However, he said more funds are needed to get the job done.

“Whenever there is an officer shot we get notified right away," Dorn said. "It is heartbreaking to know that this is happening, and if we could move faster and we had more money, we could get those protected. The worst thing to hear is if we had somebody on schedule to get their car done, and they were injured because we couldn’t get it done fast enough because we didn’t have the money to do it.”

Two Brazos County law enforcement officers were shot in a 12-hour period Dec. 30. Sergeant Brittany Re of the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and Bryan Police Officer Najee Watson were shot by the same suspect, according to law enforcement.

After hearing about the incident, Dorn said he wanted to do everything he could to stop this in the future.

“[Officer Re] got shot through her side window and that was a new car,” Dorn said Friday. “Unfortunately, we didn’t have it in the rotation to get the glass in, and we want to prevent something like that from happening again.”

Deputy Tony Piccolo, Brazos County Precinct 2 Constable, was assigned one of the six newest vehicles in Brazos County with the bullet-resistant glass in his windshield, front-side windows and door panels.

“It hits home when it happens here where you work," Piccolo said. "You hear about it in the news and different places. But in Brazos County, I wouldn’t say the crime is increasing, but it’s here. We are seeing a spike and increase especially on attacks against police officers. We are also looking into getting some shields to carry around and walk with, especially in the school districts.”

When Piccolo heard his newly shielded vehicle would arrive just before Christmas, he was extremely grateful.

“As a law enforcement officer, this is the best Christmas gift that any officer can imagine; it is protection,” he said. “There are so many times that you have your head down and you are doing reports, checking your computer and taking your eyes off the public; and for the most part, people are good. But there are some bad people that there is no telling at what point in time things can go south, and that bullet can get thrown your way. You just never know.“

Marilyn Moore, secretary for Operation Safe Shield, said first responders are overworked and underpaid, but she hopes that these shields offer them more safety.

“By giving that extra layer of protection, it not only gives them peace of mind, but their families’ peace of mind to keep them safe,” she said. “Bryan-College Station used to be such a small city and shootings like this didn’t happen, it was more in bigger cities and that doesn’t discriminate anymore. It is happening here.”

Moore and Dorn both said the bullet-resistant glass allows officers to return fire out of the side windows while still being protected from bullets directed at them.

“They have a higher level of protection that will protect all rounds all the way up to an AR-15,” Dorn said. “The entire windshield, side windows and door panels will become bullet-resistant.”

So far, glass has been installed in Burleson, Fayette and Brazos County and costs about $8,100 per vehicle installation, and is outsourced by George's Auto Glass in Bryan, Dorn said.

“Our goal is every vehicle throughout the state of Texas needs to be protected,” he said. “In Texas, we support law enforcement so much and we hope eventually we can get this done through the state legislature.”

Operation Safe Shield started after the Texas Legislature passed SB 2222 to provide bullet-resistant windows for all Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicles in response to two incidents of officers being shot through the windows of their patrol cars, according to the company's website.

Dorn also co-founded Backing the Badge BCS with Kristi Schiller of K9s4Cops, both of whom decided to form Operation Safe Shield as a nonprofit to generate funds to further this initiative.

The initial scope of operation will be to equip all law enforcement departments in Brazos County, including Bryan, College Station, Texas A&M University and Blinn College police as well as the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and all Brazos County constables, Dorn said.

Deputy David Wilcox of the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office said they fully support the project.

“We are very excited to get our cars outfitted with that,” he said. “Anything that is going to help keep our officers and our deputies safe is something that, of course, we look forward to. We are excited to see how it works out.”

On April 13, Operation Safe Shield is hosting a fundraiser for Brazos County law enforcement officers to have more glass installed in their vehicles. The event will be held at the Brazos County Expo Center and all law enforcement officers are invited free of charge. There will be dinner, a raffle, a silent auction and live music. Guests can purchase tickets at operationsafeshield.org.

For more information or to donate, visit their website, call 820-4820 or email admin@operationsafeshield.org.