Local nonprofit working to provide Christmas gifts to hospitalized children in Ukraine

The spirit of Christmas is being carried from the Brazos Valley all the way to Ukraine, as a small nonprofit in North Zulch is working to raise money to provide gifts for hospitalized children in the war-torn country.

Lena Denman founded the Arlene Campbell Humanitarian Foundation of North Zulch in 2016 in an effort to deliver supplies to hospitals in Ukraine. Supplies heightened after Russia’s current invasion and Denman was on the ready as she had prior partnerships with doctors and medical staff in the country, which enabled her to find out exactly what was needed.

Now her mission is to provide gifts to children in two of the larger Ukrainian hospitals and to the staff’s children. More help has been needed since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 of this year, even though the war began since the Russians took over the Crimean region in 2014.

“In two of the pediatric hospitals we work with, the doctors asked me to be able to provide the children in those hospitals that are patients with gifts from the local toy store,” Denman said. “What we are trying to do is support the local economy, so we have worked out an agreement where we go in and we make the payment to the toy store and they will work with the local hospitals to get the appropriate gifts for the children by age and gender for those who need it.”

There are 30 children who need Christmas gifts in the State Ukrainian Health Ministry Heart Institute of Kyiv. The neighboring hospital is the Children's Center for Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery of Kyiv, and has 100 children in need of Christmas gifts. The Ukrainian toy store in partnership is Antoshka.

Denman said so far they have raised $600 of their $1,300 goal. She said a donation of $10 to $20 covers the cost of a Christmas gift. She hopes that if there is money left over she can provide gifts to the children of the hospital staff.

“Doctors and nurses make very little money; the average Ukrainian doctor makes less than $600 a month,” she said. “Especially in the early months of the war [staff] were living in the hospitals. That is no longer the case in most circumstances, but they are still working in conditions that lack electricity and lack water.”

Denman said conditions in Ukraine have worsened to the point where doctors have had to operate in the dark with only an overhead light. Not only are there utility issues involved, but Denman said a young female physician she had previously shipped medical supplies to was killed on her way to work in October.

“As this physician was driving in her car to work, she literally got hit with a Russian missile and died before she showed up to her appointment to meet with cancer patients,” she said. “Those are the types of things we are dealing with on a regular basis and that is what we are trying to do by helping these doctors. Most of the time they go to work and everything is OK, but there are other times where they just experience missiles 100 meters away.”

Denman was introduced to Arlene Campbell by her father when she was 16 and later visited Ukraine with Campbell. After Campbell died in 2002, Denman said she wanted to continue her work.

Denman said her nonprofit is continuing to ship medical supplies, but all of the money raised this month will go toward Christmas gifts for children in the hospitals. In June, the foundation shipped over $1.2 million in medical supplies to five hospitals in Ukraine.

“Right now we are trying to bring a little extra cheer to those who are in a difficult situation in terms of the war but also with physical ailments as well,” she said. “My goal is to have these physicians, and especially the children, know that other people are rooting for their health, so that the children are aware that people who have never even met them are cheering them on to get better soon. We believe that Ukraine is going to survive as a country and that [the children] are the future of that country.”

The objective is to have the gifts ready by Orthodox Christmas, which is celebrated on Jan. 7.

For more information or make a donation, visit arlenecampbell.org.