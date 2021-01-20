Local law enforcement officers travel to Washington, D.C., for inauguration

More than 60 local law enforcement officers traveled to Washington, D.C., to assist with efforts for Wednesday's inauguration of President Joe Biden.

The Brazos County Sheriff's Office sent 30 deputies, which was the most among local law enforcement agencies.

The Bryan Police Department had 24 officers attend the inauguration.

Texas A&M University Police sent eight officers for Wednesday's inauguration. An A&M police spokesperson said the department has been sending officers to inauguration ceremonies since 2005.

