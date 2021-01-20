 Skip to main content
Local law enforcement officers travel to Washington, D.C., for inauguration
Local law enforcement officers travel to Washington, D.C., for inauguration

A&M PD Inauguration

Texas A&M University Police sent eight officers for Wednesday's inauguration of Joe Biden in Washington D.C.

 Photo via Texas A&M University Police

More than 60 local law enforcement officers traveled to Washington, D.C., to assist with efforts for Wednesday's inauguration of President Joe Biden.

The Brazos County Sheriff's Office sent 30 deputies, which was the most among local law enforcement agencies.

The Bryan Police Department had 24 officers attend the inauguration.

Texas A&M University Police sent eight officers for Wednesday's inauguration. An A&M police spokesperson said the department has been sending officers to inauguration ceremonies since 2005.

