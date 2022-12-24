Local Kiddie Academy embraces season of giving

The season of giving is more about the feeling that provides than the tangible goods given to those around us, according to Brian Van Dyck, owner of childcare centers the Kiddie Academy of College Station and the Kiddie Academy of Bryan.

“There’s intangible feelings, intangible things that you’ll never be able to explain, and this is one of those things,” Van Dyck said in regard to his businesses making donations to the Brazos County Food Drive. “It’s one of those that allows a legacy to begin and continue, and I want that legacy to reflect on the schools.”

On a national level, Kiddie Academy has donated more than 3,000 canned food items and over 1,000 toys to local charities, according to a recent press release. When it comes to Bryan-College Station, Van Dyck said it has made him proud to see the outpouring of support Kiddie Academy has provided to the community.

“Especially in the past two years, with everything going on, we’ve felt more of a tug at our heartstrings to donate more to the community, and pull our families into that community atmosphere to maximize and see what we can do,” Van Dyck said.

Both academies collected more than 400 items of food and necessities to donate to the Brazos County Food Drive.

“We’ve been donating to the Brazos Valley Food Drive for the past four years, and it’s grown every year, and that’s what we’ve loved about it,” Van Dyck said. “Our families really buy into it.”

In addition to these donations, Kiddie Academy of College Station hosted its second annual Angel Tree for Teachers event, where students and their parents had the opportunity to give their teachers a gift. Between the two academies, 80 teachers provide full-time childcare to approximately 400 children, Van Dyck said.

“The past two years doing this really just shows how supportive and awesome our families are in our community,” Van Dyck said. “With everything going on, we’ve been able to do pay raises and things like that for our teachers, but it just wasn’t enough.”

The respect and trust the families instill in the teachers is something Van Dyck said makes Kiddie Academy a phenomenal place to be.

“The reason for the season is giving, and I’m proud of our families, I’m proud of our community, and these teachers deserve everything that they get and more,” he said.

Van Dyck and his wife, Meagan, established the Kiddie Academy of College Station in 2016 upon realizing a good childcare was needed in the area. After doing some research, they found the Kiddie Academy franchise to be the best fit and decided to open their own, which doubled when they opened the Kiddie Academy of Bryan.

“We were looking for alternatives for our girls who were young,” Van Dyck said. “We looked at several different companies, and Kiddie Academy stood out to us. Not only because of the support that they provide but also they truly believe that community begins in this center, around this center, and that’s something we also believe in because my wife, Meagan, she’s born and raised here, and I’ve been here for 22 years.”

To learn more about Kiddie Academy of College Station and Kiddie Academy of Bryan, visit kiddieacademy.com/academies/college-station/ and kiddieacademy.com/academies/bryan/.

“The schools are the ones that have planted the roots in this community to instill the values that we want in families, that we want in leaders in this community, and that’s what makes me proud to stand in the shadows and watch this blossom into whatever we want it to be or however big it can be,” Van Dyck said. “The sky’s the limit, and that’s what we want.”