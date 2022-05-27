Local industries continue to surpass pre-pandemic levels

Economic recovery in the Bryan-College Station Metropolitan Statistical Area hasn’t slowed down as many industries continue to surpass their pre-pandemic levels, according to May’s Economic Indicators released by the Texas A&M University Private Enterprise Research Center.

The local area has the third lowest unemployment rate in the state sitting at 3.6% for March, a 0.2% decrease from February’s rate. In 2020, the local unemployment rate was around 8.0%. Overall the local unemployment rate is equal to the national rate of 3.6% and below the state rate of 4.4%.

Local nonfarm employment increased by 0.3% in March, 1.7% higher than its pre-pandemic high in February 2020. Government, which includes Texas A&M University, accounted for 36% of the area's employment and is only down by 0.1% from its pre-pandemic level.

“Months ago we were saying we finally hit the employment level locally that we were at before the pandemic, and now we’re getting close to 2% above that,” said Dennis Jansen, director of the Private Enterprise Research Center. “It’s just continued evidence of not only recovery, pre-pandemic normality, but we’re moving beyond that.”

Between February 2020 and April 2020 the leisure and hospitality industry saw a 7.4% decrease in employment. The industry has since rebounded by making up 14% of total employment, second to government jobs, but still remains below pre-pandemic levels with only 7.0% recovered.

“It’s not there yet and that’s true nationally, but the growth rate of wages in leisure and hospitality is higher than the average of all worker wages,” Jansen said. “Workers in the industry are getting raises on average that exceeds the inflation rate.”

When looking at pre-pandemic levels, the largest sector growth has been in professional and business services, and trade, transportation and utilities, Jansen said.

The College Station-Bryan Business-Cycle Index, which measures economic growth, has more than doubled in just a little over two decades with 219 points in 2022 compared to 100 points in 2001. From February to March, the business cycle increased 1.2%.

“Our economy has grown tremendously," Jansen said. "Partly that’s increased population, increased economic activity and increase income per person."

Texas A&M University, with its students and faculty, has provided a steady growth of economic activity, Jansen said. The growth from the university and the local area have attracted many new entities such as biomedical science corporations, associated businesses and Army Futures Command, Jansen said.

“It seems like in this area we’ve reached a point where this growth is sort of accelerating and it’s beyond just the university,” Jansen said.

Downtown Bryan was the perfect location for Zeitman’s Grocery Store to open in November because of the community support from local businesses and its proximity to the local courthouse, owner Dean Brundage said.

“We’ve been here for almost six months now and our business keeps growing, growing and growing,” Brundage said. “We were just on the Texas Bucket List, so that brought a lot of people from all over the state, so it’s good for tourism too.”

Brundage said he hasn’t had any problems hiring or keeping employees, but issues with the supply chain have been another story.

“Every week I order stuff and every week something's out of stock, it doesn’t come in or something is substituted,” Brundage said. “We were out of cheese steak for about two weeks because there was a production problem at the farm. We could have gotten some other product, but we don’t compromise on quality.”

Entering Zeitman's first summer in Bryan, Brundage said he believes the surrounding entities should provide a steady flow of business. Zeitman's is already looking into expanding its catering and wholesale, Brundage said.

“It’s really nice being next door to Caffé Capri because he’s well established,” Brundage said. “People come in on a Friday or Saturday night and they look at our window and say ‘Oh, look there’s a new place.’ They come in the next morning for lunch or breakfast. It’s great.”

Jansen said while he has concerns about the national inflation rate, the local trends remain positive.

“The economy here seems to be doing quite well and I don't see any clouds on the horizon, at least locally," Jansen said.

