Brazos County officials weighed in this week on what it means that the World Health Organization announced that COVID-19 no longer qualifies as a global emergency.

Nikki Almaraz, workforce development coordinator for the Brazos County Health District, said as of Friday there have been a total 69,690 confirmed cases in Brazos County with 26 new cases in the last seven days, seven of those people currently hospitalized.

The Brazos County Health District will not offer COVID testing on site; however they do have a supply of at-home tests that residents can ask for, Almaraz said.

“As far as best practices for when you think you have COVID, have been exposed to someone with COVID, or test positive for COVID, Brazos County Health District defers to the guidance provided by the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention],” Almaraz told The Eagle via email Friday.

The CDC states the following for COVID vaccination:

“Everyone 6 years and older should get one updated Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, regardless of whether they’ve received any original COVID-19 vaccines. Some people may get additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines: People aged 65 years and older may get one additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine four or more months after the first updated COVID-19 vaccine,” according to the CDC website. “People who are moderately or severely immunocompromised may get one additional dose of updated COVID-19 vaccine two or more months after the first updated COVID-19 vaccine.”

Almaraz said health officials attend community events and offer COVID vaccines; information is released on a case-by-case basis through their social media and news outlets.

Chris Van Deusen, spokesman for the Texas Department of State Health Services, said the announcement by the Biden administration to officially end the COVID pandemic on May 11 means the Texas COVID-19 dashboard that collects case counts will be demobilized.

“I think at some point we are all moving back toward a position of our routine monitoring and response to COVID as an illness, but not necessarily on an emergency footing,” he said Friday. “I think that is kind of in-line with the direction that we are moving in the United States and in Texas. The Federal Emergency Declaration is going to expire [this] week and we have sort of been transitioning back to normal operations here as well.”

The change has been gradual at DSHS offices.

“There is certainly COVID still circulating in Texas, just as we see flu illnesses circulating all of the time and other illnesses, too," Van Deusen said. "To take the COVID dashboard and the data products we produce [down], we were doing those daily for a period of time and we scaled them back two or three times a week and then we went to weekly. It has sort of been a gradual evolution over time, to match the level of COVID and the concern that people have about it.”

As far as vaccines go, Van Deusen said the current recommendation is for everybody to get one dose of the bivalent vaccine, which came out last fall that contains some of the original COVID strain and some of the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 strain that was circulating last summer.

“We are still seeing sub-variants of the Omicron virus circulate; everybody should get one of those [vaccines]," Van Deusen said. "If you got one back in the fall you are good for now. However, you are eligible if you are 65 or older or have some sort of moderate or severe immunocompromised condition that suppresses your immune system in some way. You may want to think about getting an additional dose of that and that is a discussion to have with your doctor and talk about what you particular situation is.

“We are expecting there to be an updated vaccine in the fall and things could always change of course, but it looks like we are headed to an annual shot, just like your annual flu shot. … There may be at some point one shot that combines both the COVID and flu shot.”

The DSHS reported for Texas a total confirmed case count at 6.7 million since 2020 with 92,334 total deaths.

The Brazos County Health District administers COVID vaccines every Monday through Friday from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-4 p.m. at 201 North Texas Avenue in Bryan.

For more information about the health district, visit brazoshealth.org or call 361-4440.