Local experts weigh in on baby formula shortage

The stock of baby formula at local stores has slightly increased as the nation suffers from ongoing shortages caused by supply chain issues and a recall issued by Abbott Laboratories after a bacterial contamination at its Michigan factory.

At the start of May, 43% of baby formula nationwide was out of stock according to datasembly, a company that has tracked the supply in real time. TexasWic in Bryan, a special supplemental nutrition program for women, infants and children, has received numerous phone calls from concerned mothers asking for any information that could lead them to baby formula, said Lisa Hall, assistant director for TexasWic in Bryan. At some point, stock has fallen so low that some local mothers are traveling outside of Brazos County to be able to feed their infant, Hall said.

Not only are mothers struggling to find baby formula in general, but Abbott’s recall removed certain products from the shelves such as specialized formulas used for infants with digestive issues, Hall said.

“Because those formulas aren’t on the shelves, that meant mothers would have to purchase alternatives which may have been the store brands,” Hall said. “Of course moms thought to buy those formulas, but supply and demand has depleted them.”

Benefits from Wic and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which provides low-income individuals and families benefits to purchase eligible goods, are not accepted by every vendor, leaving some families waiting to feed their infant, Hall said.

“Moms who have great resources, if they happen to find five or six cans on the shelf and they’re able to purchase those out of pocket then she’s thinking ahead,” Hall said. “But where does that leave our moms that rely on Wic and SNAP? That leaves her with an empty shelf.”

Ebony Knight, Brazos Valley Food Bank director of operations, said the food bank doesn’t typically and hasn’t recently received many donations of baby formula. After conducting independent research, Knight said it appears the shortage isn’t related to food insecurity, but it’s a food scarcity crisis with a trickle-down effect.

“Families experiencing food insecurity, who already have limited food resources, have to stretch those resources even further because of the additional cost of having to source this baby formula,” Knight said. “A lot of the clients our partners have are income restricted and rely on resources such as food stamps and Wic.”

Breast milk or formula is incredibly important for an infant’s first year of life by providing them the necessary supplements and nutrition needed for growth; failure to do so could lead to intellectual impairment, according to Dr. Mark Sicilio, pediatrician at Texas A&M University College of Medicine. Sicilio asks mothers to not dilute formula because it could lead to low sodium levels.

“That first year of life the brain grows at such a rapid rate and there’s so much development that when it misses out on that it’s hard to make it up,” Sicilio said. “So that’s why parents are so concerned.”

TexasWic is encouraging mothers to breastfeed if able, and if additional help is required they are asked to stop by the TexasWic clinic where they can either be assisted or referred to other resources, Hall said.

“Please talk to your child’s health care provider because not all formulas are equal and no infant is the same,” Hall said. “We don’t want moms creating formulas found on TikTok and social media because they don’t have the vitamins, minerals and nutrients infants need.”

Judy Swoboda, founder of nonprofit BCS Lactation Consultants, said despite the thin shelves she has found regular baby formula at certain locations and suggests mothers call stores such as H-E-B, Kroger, CVS, Sam’s Club and Walgreens before heading out.

“I think mothers are worried about giving their baby a certain brand that they could no longer find, but that’s OK,” Swoboda said. “Stick with what you have till it’s gone then its okay to try a Sam’s brand comparable to your Similac. If you go back and forth you won’t be able to really pinpoint what may have given them a tummy ache.”

Other avenues include Eats on Feets, a Facebook page that has provided mothers an outlet to share their breast milk, and Austin’s milk bank, which provides infants with pasteurized breast milk, Swoboda said.

“The Wic office here in town will take your milk and transport it up to Austin for you,” Swoboda said. “Their first priority will be NICU babies, then babies that are sick, but they do provide milk to healthy babies.”

While cow milk does not meet the nutritional needs of an infant and is associated with iron deficiency, it can be used for a very short period as a potential substitute for mothers struggling to breastfeed or find formula, Sicilio said.

“Whole cow milk, not skim milk or 2% milk, and again for a very short time,” Sicilio said. “They should not try to modify that because old pediatricians will recall having seen children who had terrible complications from improperly prepared formula.”

On Sunday, 78,000 pounds of formula was flown from Germany to Indiana to distributed to hospitals, pharmacies and doctor’s offices after a standard quality control check. The shipment contained specialized formula that could feed 9,000 babies and 18,000 toddlers for one week, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack told reporters in Indianapolis.

“It’s the beginning of a big influx and I do think it’s going to get better with the commercial flights bringing it in,” Sicilio said. “The distribution of it will be prioritized based on those with the greatest need.”

While it may take time for shelves to return to normal, Swoboda said Sunday’s shipment is a positive sign for worrying mothers.

“I think anything like that will help with the situation and make people feel better,” she said. “At this point something is better than having nothing at all.”

And with Abbott’s factory about to resume production, Hall says she believes things may turn around in the next eight weeks.

“We just need to keep our eyes open for those families out there in the community,” Hall said. “If people want to post on social media which store takes Wic or SNAP, or that they have these cans. Moms just need a network of support right now and we need to do our due diligence to help them out.”

