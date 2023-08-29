With the rise of machine learning through ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence systems, there are positive and negative implications that can affect how local city government and municipalities operate, according to local information technology experts.

Sam Rivera, chief information officer for the city of College Station’s IT Department, said even though AI is helpful he prefers human interface interactions to solving problems.

“We played around with ChatGPT [at the city level] but it has a limited use for us as far as the IT Department is concerned,” he told The Eagle. “We are looking at ways of utilizing AI more often than into the systems that we have, but there is always that balance of a personal touch, which we prefer as oppose to a machine responding. I don’t like talking to phones or voicemail retrieves; I don’t like talking to machines. I always like having a person answer the phone and talk to them, or doing [a] chat online, I know it is a machine I am talking to. I prefer a person responding.”

ChatGPT stands for Chat Generative Pre-Trained Transformer and was developed by an AI research company, Open AI, and can process our natural human language and generate a response according to Lighthouseguild.org.

Currently their IT department is building future use cases for artificial intelligence, Rivera said. One of which is a new help desk system that utilizes artificial intelligence to respond to frequently asked questions.

“If somebody emails us and says: ‘My keyboard is broken, I need a new keyboard,’ well you don’t need a human to respond: ‘we will order one for you,’” he said. “AI would actually just respond to them saying: ‘We will get one ordered for you,’ and then put in a ticket to order a keyboard for that person. That helps save the Help Desk a little bit of time.”

A larger and more long-term project the city is working on is to establish a Digital Twin of the city or a Virtual College Station, using mapping software with artificial intelligence.

“It is almost like a Sim City [video game] without the disasters,” Rivera said. ‘”That is perfect for AI. They are more than robots, they can think like humans. They have some decision making capabilities and they mimic thinking and that is what they are built for. I have already talked to [Texas] A&M and they are ready to partner with us as soon as we get the funding for it, and we will be building it hopefully into the fiscal year 2025 budget to start the digital twin.”

While Boston was one of the first cities in North America to develop a twin, Rivera said, unfortunately it doesn’t allow the public to experiment with the twin. He hopes that with open connection to residents and the digital twin, it will allow for more planning and development. During a city council meeting this year, Rivera heard a presentation by the fire chief explaining that with the construction going on in certain parts of the city it prohibited their fire trucks to reach certain areas quicker.

“I [was] sitting there [thinking]: ‘How could we have predicted that? How could we have helped in some way?’” he recalled. “So I started researching and a digital twin of the city with AI capabilities would help us by incorporating like a TxDOT calendar of construction events, so we have more time to plan and these things will pop up for us: ‘Hey don’t forget TxDOT is working on this road, you may want to move this or we are putting up the new fire station,’ stuff like that.”

Rivera said the hope is the digital twin will be a planning and phasing tool where residents can also engage if they are planning to build something or want to get an inside virtual view of infrastructure across the city.

“It’s innovative and it is going to put us on the map, literally and figuratively,” he said.

Scott Smith, chief information security officer for the city of Bryan’s IT Department, said the city doesn’t currently use AI as a customer facing augmentation. However, some of their enterprise security products use AI to help better determine risk in cyber security.

“[AI] is good for research, but you have to be careful because it is pretty quick at what it does but it is not always 100% accurate in its response. You definitely need to do your due diligence,” Smith said. “From a security perspective the biggest threat … is like your typical phishing emails and SMS texting threats. It is just going to reduce the barrier to entry for folks. Ten years ago you had the Nigerian prince email that was all poor English and mistyped and bad spelling; and bad actors have come a long way and have pretty much cleaned that up. But if English isn’t your first language and you are wanting to send some nefarious emails, well you could just type what you want to say in ChatGPT in your native language and convert it to English. It does a really good job of translating with good grammar and everything; that is a way that phishing emails will probably grow with the number of people that can do it now.”

Na Zou, Texas A&M assistant professor for the Department of Engineering Technology & Industrial Distribution, is studying the future of machine learning and the bias it can have as it collects data.

“Artificial intelligence is a machine’s ability to perform the cognitive functions we usually associate with human minds,” according to McKinsey.com. “Machine learning is a form of artificial intelligence based on algorithms that are trained on data. These algorithms can detect patterns and learn how to make predictions and recommendations by processing data and experiences, rather than by receiving explicit programming instruction.”

Zou urged that though the market is strong and growing in AI, there are things to be weary of.

“We do need to consider the societal impact AI has brought to jobs, privacy and bias. AI and machine learning are trained on data that is collected, and there could be bias in the data,” she said. “Regarding the future, we should pay more attention to responsible AI concerning the transparency, and if we can basically understand AI’s behavior and capability systems. Those will become more important because those transparent and dependable AI systems, is the next generation for AI systems, especially for a high stake equivocal application.”