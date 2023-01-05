Local experts to share College Station history during monthly luncheons

College Station’s Parks and Recreation Department invites all ages to learn a little bit more about the heart of Aggieland, with the kickoff of a local luncheon series every third Wednesday of the month at the Larry J. Ringer Library in College Station.

For many years, the city’s Historic Preservation Committee conducted luncheons featuring lectures and presentations about local history, and this year people are in for a treat, according to Luis Perez, recreation supervisor for the College Station Parks and Recreation Department.

“This series is about discovering the hidden gems that we don’t know about College Station,” he said. “Whether it be about Texas A&M, the city, people who have lived here, people who have had an impact on our community; it is really unique to kind of discover those things. … You really do learn a lot from the local community and how the local community has shaped the world as well.”

Guests can pre-register for a $7 lunch to be served at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 18. The first speaker on tap at noon that day is music connoisseur Rob Clark, the director of marketing and communications for the School of Performance, Visualization & Fine Arts at Texas A&M University.

Aggieland has witnessed a parade of musical icons over the years, each with an intriguing story attached, according to city staff, who invited Clark to explore these stories in his book, “Live from Aggieland,” published in 2017 by the Texas A&M University Press.

It chronicles local concert history, going back to Elvis Presley, Nat “King” Cole, a controversial Johnny Cash concert, Willie Nelson’s wild Fourth of July Picnic at Texas World Speedway, and the friendship between Texas A&M graduates Robert Earl Keen and Lyle Lovett and their performance at the Bonfire Benefit Concert in 2000, Clark said.

“I’m happy to be included in the luncheon series, and to discuss this little slice of our local history," said Clark, a former managing editor of The Eagle. "Other areas of Texas are more well-known for live music, but when you dig a little deeper there is a rich history in Bryan-College Station. So many great stories and artists.

“I’m planning on discussing some of the area’s highlights, including two performances by Elvis Presley. One of the most interesting stories is Johnny Cash’s campus show that was canceled because of his drug arrest, and the efforts from Texas A&M students to bring him to an off-campus show anyway. And it’s always fun to look back at Willie Nelson’s Fourth of July Picnic that caused such a ruckus around town.”

It also covers R.E.M., The Ramones and Garth Brooks’ three sold-out shows at Reed Arena in 1998, which ended his world tour, along with important people who brought shows to town — Willie Bennett and Johnny Lyon, Clark said.

“I was glad to cover some of these events, including when Garth Brooks ended his world tour with three shows here, when he was probably the biggest star on the planet. And the Bonfire Benefit Concert when Robert Earl Keen and Lyle Lovett performed together at Reed Arena to raise money for the families of the victims of the Bonfire collapse,” he said. “One of the reasons I wrote this book was that there were many history books about Texas A&M and the area, but not about this particular topic. So it was a fun project to tackle. I always enjoy discussing it with people, including those who were at some of these shows — or other shows — and have their own stories to share.”

Other luncheons include one Feb. 15 by Texas A&M basketball Hall of Famer Barry Davis, who will discuss the history of the Brazos Valley African American Museum. Since 2006, the museum has been the place to explore, develop, preserve and present African Americans’ cultural history and heritage in the Brazos Valley, according to city staff.

On March 15, Aggie alum Ben Jeter will present “Past & Present Texas Wine,” to explore the past and present of Texas wines as a Threshold Vineyards winemaker. Threshold Vineyards is family-owned vineyard and winery located near the Brazos River.

Chandler Wahrmund will present the next series April 19 with “Washington on the Brazos.” Washington on the Brazos State Historic Site is located on 293 acres of parkland, and according to city staff, gives visitors a unique insight into the lives and times of the 59 delegates who met on that spot in 1836 to declare independence from Mexico. Fanthorp Inn interpreter Wahrmund will describe the site’s unique history and how Texas became Texas.

Perez stressed the importance of knowing local history and getting to know the city’s culture.

“Knowing local history enriches our lives," he said. "I am 41 and I have lived here about two years, and sometimes you are not aware of the historical significance of the area that surrounds you and the stories it can tell. We have this big university here and it is almost like you are walking around and there are all of these doors that are shut, but then you open one and find this beautiful story. I feel that it enriches someone’s life to find out this little adventure and trail and you keep discovering these pathways and storylines.”

The Parks and Recreation Department will release the next set of series on its website at cstx.gov. The taped lectures will be broadcast on Suddenlink Ch. 19, streamed online and archived on the city’s YouTube page.

Lunch reservations are required by the Friday before the event. To register online for a lunch, visit rectrac.cstx.gov or call 764-3486.