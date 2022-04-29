Local employment improves according to economic report

Local employment in the leisure and hospitality industries appears to be improving as the economy continues to heal from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the latest economic indicators of the Bryan-College Station Metropolitan Statistical Area, local employment in leisure and hospitality saw a substantial revision upward, estimated to be at 97.7% of its pre-pandemic level. Prior to the revision, it was estimated to be down 20%.

“The numbers would indicate that locally the employment levels are basically, nearly the same as they were right before the pandemic started,” said Dennis Jansen, director of Texas A&M University’s Private Enterprise Research Center.

Jansen said the local leisure and hospitality industries were hit the hardest over the course of the pandemic, dropping employment levels 60%, but recent numbers indicate a positive trend. National wages in the industry have also increased 14.4% while average wages in the economy went up around 6% since January, Jansen said.

“That’s a response to businesses reopening or expanding their operations as we’ve recovered from the pandemic and they’re having a hard time finding workers, so they have to end up paying more. That’s kind of supply and demand and you see that in action here,” Jansen said.

But Chef Tai Lee, owner of Paolo’s Italian Kitchen, Solt, Urban Table and Chef Tai’s Mobile Bistro, said the industry has not fully recovered. Customers are still skeptical about returning to the regular dining experience, which has resulted in an increase in takeout orders, Lee said.

“As far as the sales level goes it's getting very close to it except the cost of goods sold is a lot higher than it used to be, so the profit margin has actually reduced,” Lee said.

Lee said finding employees is difficult — seasoned veterans nearly impossible — and it has resulted in each of his restaurants being down two staff members. Without a full staff, Lee said it limits the number of guests who can make reservations.

“You can’t cram it in," he said. "We can only serve guests based off of how many people we got, so we’re running a little bit more limited hours and then we’re also not running at a full capacity due to the shortage of staff.”

In order to attract new employees and incentivize them to stay, Lee said wages were increased. Dishwashers, he said, are now paid $12.50 hourly. Lee said he doesn’t see the labor situation getting better anytime soon.

“Some of the younger generation don’t see hospitality as a way to make money," he said. "They’re looking at a stock market and other ways to make money, so it is a little bit more challenging.”

Menu costs also were adjusted to keep up with the growing cost of food, Lee said. He added with Russian imports cut off due to the war with Ukraine, the price of wheat, potatoes and seafood will spike.

“The demand for whatever we can get will be higher and that will naturally cause a higher price point on a natural supply. Supply and demand,” Lee said.

The economic report also noted that the local unemployment rate from January to February remained 3.7%. Local nonfarm employment decreased from January to February by 0.08%, but remained 1.39% higher than its pre-pandemic high in February 2020.

“I don’t think that’s anything to be concerned about," Jansen said. "I think the major thing to say is employment has been rising over the last six months basically. The trend is clearly upward and I don’t foresee any big change in that trend.”

