Local Easter events lined up this week

Bryan-College Station has variety of events lined up for those still planning their celebrations ahead of Easter Sunday.

The “Great Egg Drop” at First Baptist Bryan will make its return this year dropping 40,000 candy stuffed eggs from a helicopter over its East Sports Field. The event will start at 10:40 a.m. Sunday. Children 14 and under may participate. Donuts and coffee will be provided in the atrium after the egg drop.

“Our focus here at the church is making sure everybody has a place whether it’s your first time coming to a church, stepping through a church door, or if you’ve been going to church your entire life we have something for everyone,” First Baptist Bryan communications director Olivia Corona said.

On Thursday, A&M United Methodist will walk through the Last Supper with a Seder Passover meal in the Great Hall at 6 p.m. At 11:30 a.m. Friday, the church will hold its “Stations at the Cross” in the courtyard followed by a Good Friday service at 6 p.m. that features actors and choir music, said Alisha Bynum, A&M United Methodist Church director of communications.

Veterans Park will hold an “Easter Egg Extravaganza” on Saturday that will feature craft stations, game stations, bounce houses and face paint for the children. Children 8 and under may participate in the egg flights that begin at 10:45 a.m. A free lunch follows at 11:30.

Texas A&M United Methodist will host a sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. Sunday followed by a 7:30 a.m. breakfast. Registration for the Seder Passover meal and “Easter Egg Extravaganza” is available on the church's website.

“Easter is a time to celebrate and for us to all just get together," Bynum said. "If that’s something that plants a seed for them to see what the church is and what God has made the church then we hope that’s something families can enjoy.”

A drive-through presentation of the “Living Passion of Christ” will be on display Friday at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church from 6:30 p.m. till 8. Live actors will enact scenes such as Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem, the crucifixion and the resurrection of Christ. A QR code will be provided for drivers to listen to accompanied scriptures in English or Spanish. Instructions and resources will be available on the church's website.

Our Saviour’s will hold an Easter breakfast at 9:15 a.m. Sunday and an Easter egg hunt open to all ages with the Easter Bunny present, said Kristle Comley, Our Saviour's outreach committee chair.

"Many people have seen The Passion of the Christ that Mel Gibson created and that just hit a lot of hearts and homes," Comley said. "Just to see that up front, hear those scriptures and see the scene at the same time really empowers people to get back out their or reignite their love for Jesus. ... If we can just share that good news with as many people as possible then that is a big goal of our church and what our mission actually stands for."

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church's “Easter in the Park” will begin at 7 a.m. in College Station at Central Park. There will be light refreshments and an Easter egg hunt for the children after the service, pastor Caleb Schoeneck said.

“It’s just another way to celebrate the special holiday of Easter and I think in our community people are looking for a place to go to church on Easter and sometimes it’s nice to be able to go to kind of a neutral site, an outdoor space where everyone feels welcomed,” Schoeneck said.

The City of College Station will host its “Easter Egg-stravaganza” at Lincoln Recreation Center from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday. The Easter Bunny will be present and Easter-themed games such as pin the tail on the bunny, Easter bowling and an Easter ring toss will be held, according to Lincoln Center supervisor Cheletia Johnson. Children under 10 will be given a bag filled with eggs, candy, toys and a coloring sheet in lieu of an egg hunt.

