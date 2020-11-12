Local ceremonies honor veterans

“Because of the sacrifices of our nation’s military men and women, millions here and around the world enjoy the blessings of freedom and liberty,” he said.

The BVVM board surprised Flores with the Patriot Award, which is given to people and organizations who exhibit sustained and significant support of the mission of the BVVM.

Flores also turned on the new “Light of Freedom,” which will now shine nightly into the sky from its perch at the top of the Wall of Honor in remembrance of veterans and to attract visitors to the site. The beam will shine more than six-miles high, according to the event program. Due to the park’s close proximity to Easterwood Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration had to approve of the light.

The Brazos Valley Chorale led the Service Medley, and the Texas A&M Ross Volunteers completed a rifle salute at the BVVM event.

More than 60 people attended the American Legion Earl Graham Post 159 ceremony, which was held outdoors as a COVID-19 safety precaution. Post Commander Tom Marty said it is a bit of a decrease from the usual 100 people who attend.

The ceremony included music, a keynote speech from Trent Sutton, who is military and veterans liaison with Flores’ office, and a three-rifle volley by the Post 159 Honor Guard.