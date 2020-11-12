Local ceremonies honor veterans

As the sun set on Wednesday, hundreds of people filled the Louis L. Adams Memorial Plaza in College Station’s Veterans Park and Athletic Complex to honor those who have served.
The annual Veterans Day program hosted by the Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial board started with a roll call of 146 veterans whose names were etched into the 250-ton red granite Wall of Honor, which now bears more than 6,100 names.
Friends Jesse Yeon and Peter Flaming were two of the people recognized. Yeon, 32, and Flaming, 33, both served in the Marine Corps. They met through Flaming’s wife, who was in a Texas A&M University class with Yeon. The group soon learned that Yeon and Flaming both served near each other in Afghanistan at the same time but had never met before they moved to the Brazos Valley.
Flaming and Yeon said being honored was a humbling experience.
“This is a good place to bring young ones and family members… It’s a piece of history,” Flaming said. “We’ve all done a little part. It’s just nice to have our names set in stone.”
Additional local festivities to recognize veterans included a ceremony at the American Legion Earl Graham Post 159 and the placing of flags on veterans’ graves within the community.
During his keynote speech at the BVVM event, U.S. Rep. Bill Flores outlined several ways he and others have worked to improve the lives and resources available to veterans.
“Because of the sacrifices of our nation’s military men and women, millions here and around the world enjoy the blessings of freedom and liberty,” he said.
Support Local Journalism
The BVVM board surprised Flores with the Patriot Award, which is given to people and organizations who exhibit sustained and significant support of the mission of the BVVM.
Flores also turned on the new “Light of Freedom,” which will now shine nightly into the sky from its perch at the top of the Wall of Honor in remembrance of veterans and to attract visitors to the site. The beam will shine more than six-miles high, according to the event program. Due to the park’s close proximity to Easterwood Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration had to approve of the light.
The Brazos Valley Chorale led the Service Medley, and the Texas A&M Ross Volunteers completed a rifle salute at the BVVM event.
More than 60 people attended the American Legion Earl Graham Post 159 ceremony, which was held outdoors as a COVID-19 safety precaution. Post Commander Tom Marty said it is a bit of a decrease from the usual 100 people who attend.
The ceremony included music, a keynote speech from Trent Sutton, who is military and veterans liaison with Flores’ office, and a three-rifle volley by the Post 159 Honor Guard.
Before the event, Ellen Fuller, who is the volunteer co-chair with Wreaths Across America Brazos Valley, put flags in the hands of several attendees. She and others from local veterans groups work at this time each year to put flags on the veterans’ graves throughout the community. Following the ceremony, she and others went to place a flag at the grave of the post’s namesake, World War I veteran Earl Graham, in the Bryan City Cemetery.
Fuller, whose husband and father are both retired from the Navy, said the Wednesday ceremony was inspiring.
In a speech that centered around the importance of public service, Sutton said that the reasons people get into the military doesn’t matter since it is the actions to defend the U.S. that were taken thereafter which mean the most.
“From that very first day when we first pulled on our boots, we have continued to work to maintain the blessings of liberty that our predecessors have so graciously bestowed upon us, and that our successors will continue to ensure for future generations,” he said to his fellow veterans. “We’ve continued to strive to ensure that America remains the land of the free, and that the prospect of hope with the American Dream stays vivid for all.”
Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial
Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial
Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial
Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial
Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial
Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial
Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial
Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial
Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial
Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial
Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial
Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial
Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial
Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial
Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial
Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial
Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial
Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial
Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial
Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial
Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial
Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!