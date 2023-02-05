Bright pink colored blessing boxes are being distributed in areas of Bryan-College Station after Samantha Moore of Bryan, saw a need and decided to fill it.

“I was raised in a Christian/non-denominational church and my parents have always raised me to have faith in God, to keep on pushing and stay in prayer,” Moore, founder of Pink Boxes B-CS said Friday. “We have all struggled in life. I have had times when I was growing up where we didn’t have things we needed, and I feel like if there had been outlets like this it would have really helped.”

In December 2022 Moore said she had been a part of different types of groups on Facebook, and knew there were less fortunate people in the community who needed food, clothes, transportation, but she wanted to be a part of something bigger that could help in the long run.

“I reached out for different volunteer opportunities here in town and nothing just felt like it was what I wanted to do,” she recalled. “I saw that a big issue in town was food needs, so I started these Blessing Boxes. I chose to make the boxes pink because pink is my favorite color, and it just stood out to me. I knew it would be something that is super noticeable which is what we wanted going into it.”

The Pink Blessing Boxes were built by her father and are similar to ‘Little Libraries,’ but instead of being filled with books, they are filled with a few basic necessities for anyone who needs them.

“My dad is always ready to help whenever possible so he jumped right on and started making the initial box that would be released on Dec. 1, and we started stocking it with food items,” she said. “We started making a Facebook page and advertising it and it has just grown into two boxes so far. But, we have six more boxes coming that are already sponsored and paid for that we plan to spread throughout Bryan-College Station.”

The Pink Blessing Box is a box but that offers, food necessities, diaper/pamper packs, formula, and hygiene kits that contain deodorant, shampoo, conditioner, Moore said.

“We have hygiene backpacks that we hand out that also have socks, blankets, hand warmers for the homeless or for people who don’t have heat at home, or articles of clothing that they really need,” she said. “They are more than just a food blessing box, they are a necessity blessing box.”

Moore said since they are just getting started, they are hoping to file to become a non-profit after creating a full team and mapping out their long-term goals. After the second box was placed in January of this year, Moore said her dad handles the construction side and her sister in law, Kiara Cunningham, helps with advertising and the collection process.

The driving force for the boxes is to provide a space for needs to be met in areas of Bryan-College Station that have “more of the less fortunate neighborhoods,” Moore said.

“We are trying to get them closer around those areas, because another issue here in town other than food and hygiene necessities, is transportation issues,” she said. “Our end goal is to try to have enough of these Pink Boxes spread throughout Bryan-College Station so that they are easily accessible and easy to just have around.”

On the front of the boxes is a message for all who open and take something from the box, or decide to put something in it for someone else; it reads: ‘Take what you need, leave what you can. A little becomes much in the master’s hands.’

“A lot of times when we are struggling it is hard to see that light at the end of the tunnel, and I feel like that saying gives people hope,” Moore said. “We really just want to make an impression in the community and meet a lot of these people’s needs. We are raising our kids to take over this world eventually, so I am just trying to make a better place for that to happen.”

Moore said by the summer they are hoping to have at least 10 boxes up. As a future project in the works, they are working to make something beyond the blessing boxes.

“We are trying to make something for the community that is going to make more needs accessible like cold food items, and a closet for less fortunate people or homeless people where they can come pick an outfit out; or if someone needs something for an interview then we will have that,” she said. “We just want to be able to make them super accessible and place a lot of them out at as many corners or businesses we can find.”

Pink Box BCS accepts donations of non-perishables, clothing, shoes and grocery gift cards to contribute to the boxes.

The Pink Blessing Boxes are located at 1638 Deer Park Drive in College Station, and at 2105 Hidden Hollow Circle in Bryan.

For more information, email thepinkboxbcs@gmail.com.