Local B-CS officials spread drunk driving awareness before holiday weekend

In lieu of the upcoming Fourth of July holiday, the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service’s Watch UR BAC Alcohol and Other Drugs Awareness Program partnered with the Bryan-College Station law enforcement agencies to spread awareness on drunk driving in front of the College Station Police Department on Thursday morning.

Brazos County Attorney Earl Gray said law enforcement will be out in numbers, and B-CS residents will see a full enforcement of officers out this holiday weekend.

“They will be patrolling streets, but understand they cannot be in every place at every time,” he said. “I am asking the community as well, if you see an individual and you are driving around and you can suspect that they are intoxicated or they are recklessly driving, or swerving, call 911. That is a potential emergency. If that individual is intoxicated, it is critical at that time to get an officer to the location and they can go ahead and go forward with that investigation.”

Gray went on to stress some of the punishments that an individual could look at if they do not keep to intoxicated warnings. With a first time DWI [driving while intoxicated], someone could serve up to half a year in jail and pay up to a $2,000 fine, Gray said.

“An entire BAC [blood alcohol content] of anything from 0.15 and above, that is a Class A Misdemeanor so you could be looking up to a year in jail, or a $4,000 fine,” he said. “That may seem like a high price but when you compare it to sacrificing a life, all you have to do is make that decision to not get in that vehicle. Calling for an Uber may add 10-20 minutes to your night and may cost you $30 but look what you have done, that one decision could save your life and many others.”

College Station Police Chief Billy Couch said it is important to stress that drinking and driving is a preventable situation.

“We expect people to go out and have a good time in our community but plan ahead, find a designated driver. Uber and Lyfts are available to everyone, just consider that and get there or take a ride home,” he said. “We do see an uptick in not only DWI drivers during the holiday weekend but also DWI crashes. We know it is a threat and we know it is real.

“We are going to staff for it, but we need the communities’ help in that because we can’t be everywhere. … We want to work as a community to reduce those numbers and reduce crashes because some of those crashes can be fatality crashes or serious injury crashes, so anything we can do to prevent that is a positive for our community.”

Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske said not to use any kind of substance that could impair one’s driving abilities.

“It is such a simple message and it is so obvious; don’t do any kind of substances and drive,” Buske said. “You can’t do both, if you want to drink stay home, if you want to drive don’t drink or do any kind of drugs. You are going to be impaired and cause things to happen that affect lives and yourself and the people you hit and it is just not worth the risk.”

Nancy Winn, program coordinator for the Watch UR BAC, Alcohol and Drug Awareness Program, said their program is geared to reducing driving while impaired.

“We have a state and national message for reducing driving while impaired drivers. What we are wanting to do is incorporate enforcement, education, to aide in defeating the driving while impaired. It is becoming an epidemic,” she said. “We try to do these press conferences around holidays when they have a high frequency of DWI arrests, and the Fourth of July weekend is identified as a high arrest weekend. There is data to show where during specific weekends we would have more arrests.”

Winn said as part of this program they provide education to high schools, middle schools, training for law enforcement, parents in the community are offered training as well and they look at different trends that are happening currently in the area or statewide.

“If we want to go further and do an intervention, we offer an intervention tool kit as a list of resources that they can tap into through website, text message or phone call. That toolkit usually helps, and this way they can kind of identify what needs they have,” she said. “If anyone wants services for reducing alcohol and drug awareness, check out our Watch UR BAC offers services, we are promoting campaigns as well. We have a trend of marijuana and Delta 8 which is sold in smoke shops, and other dietary substances that do impair a driver and we want to be sure that awareness of how it impairs them and gets them behind the wheel.”

For more information, visit watchurbac.tamu.edu.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.