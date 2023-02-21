Korey Thomas of New Orleans was in a cheerful spirit on Mardi Gras' Fat Tuesday as he was recognized for the success of his family owned restaurant, The Remnant of Nawlins in Bryan, which he says all started with the help of his mother-in-law, Deborah Miller.

“As I was working in College Station, my mother-in-law would bring some food for me and the guys I was working with and as I would bring it to work, we started to sell it,” he said. “And I thought, we are always making food, why don’t we start a restaurant?”

Thomas was one of three local Bryan-College Station businesses awarded the 2023 Community Impact Award through the B-CS Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday at Pebble Creek Country Club in College Station.

His journey to the Brazos Valley came after his family was uprooted from their New Orleans-area homes by Hurricane Katrina. During his acceptance speech, he shared what it was like in his household growing up that brought him to where he is today.

“Growing up for me in New Orleans' Ninth Ward and Kenner, Louisiana, wasn’t peachy by no stretch of the imagination, but it wasn’t all bad," Thomas said in his acceptance speech. "In fact it was what made me who I am today. Very little regrets; when I say it wasn’t peachy, I mean I wasn’t born with a silver spoon. In fact in my household, you may have had water, lights or food, but you seldom had all three.

“But my mom did the best she could battling a drug addiction and I appreciate her for that. She taught me that although we may not have something we always had each other. It was there I learned: ‘That I would rather be broke together than rich alone.’ Family to me is everything even when you have nothing.”

Jason Cornelius, the Chamber’s chair elect, introduced Thomas at the reception and said Thomas’ in-laws established the first location of The Remnant of Nawlins in the Checker’s Food Mart in College Station. In 2014, Thomas and his wife took over the business and over the years it moved from a convenience store kitchen to a full-service restaurant specializing in authentic New Orleans cuisine at 1416 Groesbeck Street in Bryan.

He shared how Katrina's catastrophic effect brought him to Texas.

“When I got to Texas all I knew was I can’t go back to where I was and God was keeping me. All I had was slippers, faith and a mind to work,” he said.

After finding out he won the award, Thomas said he was in shock because he won every award this year that he hoped he would.

“I won Best of the Brazos this year and the Reader’s Choice Award, so this was the icing on the cake,” he said.

Thomas said his hope for the future is that he can continue to be involved in the community and always be the “olive branch.”

“I don’t want to be a business that takes from the city, I want to be a business that gives back to them,” he said.

Cornelius also introduced the other award winners, mother and daughter duo Meredith Stancik-McAuliffe and Janis Stancik, and Sabi Boutique.

“A love of fashion and décor is in the Stancik genes," Cornelius said. "Janis owned a successful boutique in La Grange for many years and got the chance to continue in the retail world when Meredith shared her dream of opening a boutique in College Station in 2012. Sabi Boutique now occupies a 3,000 square-foot brick-and-mortar building in the heart of College Station on University Drive and employs two full-time and 17 part-time associates.”

Sabi Boutique, located at 520 University Drive E. in College Station, also won Best of the Brazos and the Reader’s Choice Award as well as statewide industry awards, including Boutiques by Shop Across Texas, he said.

The third recipient of the Impact Awards was Mike Espitia of Goldstar Barber Studio at 607 University Drive E. in College Station. A native of Bryan, Espitia opened his first barber shop, Mike’s Barber Studio, in 2015.

“That location on University Drive has grown to six full-time Gold Star barber studios with four locations in College Station,” Cornelius said in his introduction of Espitia. “As his business grew, he realized a need for professional barbers in our area and responded by opening Gold Star Barber Schools in Bryan and San Antonio. He now employs 53 barbers, three partners, seven receptionists and 25 enrolled students.”

Espitia has also won Best of the Brazos and the Reader’s Choice Award seven years in a row, Cornelius said.