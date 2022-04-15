Living 'Passion of the Christ' drive-thru in honor of Good Friday held at College Station church

A Good Friday service by Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church featured a living “Passion of the Christ” drive-thru along the corner of Woodcreek Drive and State Highway 6 in College Station.

Drivers experienced a series of scenes featuring live actors that took them from Jesus Christ’s entry into Jerusalem on Palm Sunday, through the days leading to the crucifixion and the empty tomb representing the resurrection, according to pastor Elaine Gomulka.

The first drive-thru “Passion” took place last year and Gomulka said the idea came about because a majority of her congregation was unable to attend due to COVID-19.

“A population of our congregation was still not coming out so we said ‘How can we do Good Friday in a drive-thru way?’ and that is how this came about,” she said. “We have had increased participation this year; we have about 20 more people in character this year than we did last year. We have about 70 volunteers in total. We have all ages from 3 years old to volunteers who are in their 80s.

“We are just really hoping to reach a portion of the community that isn’t going to come through that door but has that spiritual life and wants to experience that. We hope to do this every year, once that ball starts rolling it is hard to stop.”

The service featured life-size sets and a cast in costumes created by church members and volunteers. Drivers were given QR codes upon entry where they could listen to the accompanying scriptures being read on their cell phones in English or Spanish.

Passion coordinator Pam Beard said 150 cars came through last year and over $500 in donations were received.

“This service is about a coming back to what Easter is really all about and it is ‘still actors’ so it gives a solemnness to the scene, and some people don’t know that these are the eight scenes that lead up to Easter. It helps that they are able to listen to the scriptures and really visualize what that scripture is saying,” Beard said. “Last year a lot of the groundwork was done; we had volunteers sewing costumes and studying the stories and our [leaders] were wonderful to make sure what is biblically correct as best as we could. This is great for our members and they get to be a part of the crowd and ponder ‘What was it like to be a part of this as Jesus came through here?’”

Frank Karroli, a church member from Tanzania, said he came to showcase what Easter is all about and was excited to play one of the thieves in the scene where Jesus is on the cross.

“This is the sign of our salvation here and we need this to be served by Jesus,” he said.

Nathan Oplinger of Bryan was a participant in last year’s event and this year played Jesus on the cross in the seventh scene.

“I have been a part of this church my entire life. I played Jesus last year at the Last Supper scene and this year I get to be Jesus on the cross which I am excited for,” Oplinger said. “It is amazing to do this because it was not a pleasant experience that Jesus had being on the cross, and I have been doing this role ever since I had long hair.”

Rhonda Elam of College Station played one of the women at the tomb.

“Our role at the final scene is to look at the cave and look like we are pondering ‘Where is Jesus? What happened?’” she said. “We have a great church here and they always include so many people in the church, including children, and that is one of the reasons I am here is because children are very much a part of the church. Pastor Elaine does a great job of getting us out here and I think this is something our community will enjoy to get to see again.”

Carlee Moffett played the role of Mary Magdalene at the tomb.

“I think it is cool that we get to be the last thing that people see and I hope we get that point across that Jesus is resurrected,” she said.

Those who drove through the procession said they couldn’t wait to come back next year.

“I went through the drive-thru last year and they do such a great job and they put a lot of work in,” Bryan-College Station resident Deborah Hart said. “It was so beautiful to see and I am glad I was able to experience it and hear those scriptures on my phone.”

