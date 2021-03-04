Little changing for area jails, courtrooms, schools regarding mask mandate

Brazos County’s jail and courtrooms will continue requiring mask use and employing other virus-related precautions, officials said Wednesday, one day after Gov. Greg Abbott said he will lift coronavirus measures next week.
The Texas Education Agency said Wednesday afternoon that school districts can continue requiring staff members and students wear face coverings, with the caveat that local school boards can vote to rescind virus precautions, including masks. Most local districts said Wednesday that more information will be forthcoming in the next few days.
Brazos County Sheriff Wayne Dicky said mask use and other precautions would continue to be used in the county jail, and deputies and other staff members will continue wearing masks when interacting with the public.
“We’ll maintain all of our current COVID reduction strategies in the jail. The challenge with the jail is that if we do get a case in, it’s much more difficult to control or to isolate — and so as far as that contained environment goes, we don’t plan any changes at this point,” Dicky said in a phone interview Wednesday afternoon.
Kevin Stuart, the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office chief deputy for corrections, told county commissioners Tuesday that none of the 556 people being held in the jail had tested positive for the virus, but two staff members were out for virus-related reasons.
“At this point, we’re going to maintain our requirement for masks any time we’re dealing with the public,” Dicky said. “There are some other things where we’re trying to decide where we’re at as far as when it’s small groups of people in the office. We need to find an opportunity to start returning to more normal, and we just have to find a way to do it safely.”
Judge Steve Smith, who presides over the 361st District Court and is the county’s administrative judge, said jury trials will resume Monday in Brazos County for the first time in 2021. Dr. Seth Sullivan, the county’s alternate health authority, approved the court’s safety plan last year. Smith said mask wearing and distancing protocols in the county’s courtrooms will remain in place even after next week’s statewide mandates are lifted.
“We will use the same COVID-19 plan that was approved by the Office of Court Administration,” Smith said.
Mark McCall, president of the Bryan school board, said district officials have been talking with other regional administrators and health care partners to determine the best decision for the Bryan school district. Ultimately, McCall said, any board discussion and action — if necessary — will come after recommendations from district administrators, which he expects may happen during Monday’s workshop.
McCall said he supports the TEA’s decision to keep mandates but allow school boards to opt out.
“The decision for Bryan may not be the same decision for Dallas ISD, may not be the same decision for Houston. But as we’ve always done, it’ll be our goal to really protect our community and make those decisions based off of what’s happening locally,” McCall said.
Mike Nugent, College Station school board president, and Chuck Glenewinkel, director of communications for the district, said information regarding mask requirements in College Station will be going out to parents today.
Caldwell, Franklin and North Zulch school districts stated on social media their current mask protocols will remain in place until further notice. The Normangee school district’s Facebook page noted the district will be reevaluating its protocols and procedures, and any changes will be announced by Tuesday.
In a statement sent by Hearne Superintendent Adrain Johnson, the district’s school board president Mary Jane Ramirez said student and staff safety and welfare is “its most fundamental priority,” noting Hearne High School’s designation as a COVID testing site.
Iola Superintendent Scott Martindale wrote in a statement to the school community that everyone should continue following the current protocols and procedures unless told otherwise by the district in an official release.
“Also, keep in mind these practices and protocols are the very guidelines that have allowed us to keep our students and teachers in the classrooms for the last six months,” he wrote. “I truly believe we can see a light at the end of the COVID tunnel. However, we cannot lose sight of the guidelines that have kept our kids and our staff safe, and have afforded us the opportunity to continue to educate kids in the most appropriate way — face to face.”
The TEA’s updated guidance indicates specifies that all school staff members and children 10 or older must wear masks while on school grounds unless school boards opt out of the requirements.
In January, according to a report in The Eagle, Superintendent Mike Martindale said 86.5% of the College Station school district’s 13,820 students were participating in on-campus instruction. In Bryan as of late January, 82% of its 15,858 students were learning in-person.
Starbucks, Target, CVS, Walgreen’s Kroger, ALDI and Best Buy were among the large businesses to announce Wednesday that they will maintain mask requirements in their Texas establishments.
Christine Crudo Blackburn, deputy director of the Pandemic and Biosecurity Policy Program at the Bush School, said Wednesday a spike in cases is “almost guaranteed” if virus safety protocols are not followed.
“The only thing we can do to prevent a spike in cases is to keep behaving as if the mandates are still in place,” Blackburn said.
“No one should take the governor’s announcement to mean that the virus is no longer a threat. It is still spreading widely in Texas, we still have thousands of new and probable cases every day, and there are still millions of people who haven’t received their vaccination yet,” Blackburn said. “Additionally, there are a number of new variants that are concerning. We don’t know yet the outcome with the new variants, but if people stop wearing masks, we have the potential for a very dangerous situation.”