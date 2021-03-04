Little changing for area jails, courtrooms, schools regarding mask mandate

“The decision for Bryan may not be the same decision for Dallas ISD, may not be the same decision for Houston. But as we’ve always done, it’ll be our goal to really protect our community and make those decisions based off of what’s happening locally,” McCall said.

Mike Nugent, College Station school board president, and Chuck Glenewinkel, director of communications for the district, said information regarding mask requirements in College Station will be going out to parents today.

Caldwell, Franklin and North Zulch school districts stated on social media their current mask protocols will remain in place until further notice. The Normangee school district’s Facebook page noted the district will be reevaluating its protocols and procedures, and any changes will be announced by Tuesday.

In a statement sent by Hearne Superintendent Adrain Johnson, the district’s school board president Mary Jane Ramirez said student and staff safety and welfare is “its most fundamental priority,” noting Hearne High School’s designation as a COVID testing site.

Iola Superintendent Scott Martindale wrote in a statement to the school community that everyone should continue following the current protocols and procedures unless told otherwise by the district in an official release.