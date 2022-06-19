Life father, like son: Davis family celebrates three generations of lawyers

Addison Davis officially became an attorney Friday, following in his family’s footsteps two days before Father’s Day.

Davis’ father, Kyle Davis, and grandfather, Cletus “Cowboy” Davis — both attorneys — were present for the event presided by Judge Kyle Hawthorne of the 85th District Court in Bryan.

“It was a very proud moment,” Kyle Davis said.

The family tradition started with Cletus, who was the first person in the family to go to college and the first to go to law school, Kyle said. Cletus moved to Bryan at age 70 and practiced law until he was 88.

Kyle, who started practicing law in 1990 for the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office before working with his father, said his father inspired him to pursue his own career in the field.

“I started practicing law just because I was intrigued by it through college … so I followed his footsteps,” he said. “I went to the same law school, South Texas College of Law in Houston.”

He hoped his son would continue the family tradition, Kyle said. But Addison said he had other plans and interests.

“I wanted to go into medicine, whether that was nursing or med school,” Addison said.

Addison graduated from Texas A&M University as part of the Class of 2015 with a biology degree, but said he soon realized he wanted to change careers.

“After graduating [and] working for two years I kind of realized nursing wasn’t the direction I wanted to go,” Addison said. “So [Kyle] kind of again nudged me, just to take a look at law school. I ended up doing pretty well on my LSAT, and just finished at SMU, and passed the bar in February.”

Without the family history, Addison said he probably would have never thought of pursuing a career as an attorney.

“It’s definitely [Kyle’s] nudging that at least got me to look into it,” he said. “Once I started looking into it, I became excited about it. I actually enjoyed law school. It’s by no means that easy, and the bar [exam] is a beast, but it’s a profession I’m excited to be a part of.”

Cletus also took a long route to a career in law. He said he graduated from the University of Texas-El Paso with a bachelor of science degree in geology and a minor in math.

“After I went to work as a geologist over in Lafayette, Louisiana, I decided that I really did not like the solitary experience of working as a geologist,” he said. He was able to take advantage of his GI Bill from his time in the U.S. Army to pay his way through South Texas College of Law in Houston.

Though none of the three originally planned for a law career, Cletus said they all enjoy the practice.

Addison will be practicing law at a firm in Dallas. He said that his family now jokes that if he ever has kids they need to carry on the tradition.

“Addison is a family name,” he said. “Both my dad and grandpa, that’s their middle name. And we were joking this morning that if I have a son, his middle name will need to be Addison, and I’ll need to ship them off to law school as well.”

