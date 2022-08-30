Levine announces candidacy for College Station City Council, Place 2

David Levine announced his candidacy last week for the College Station City Council, Place 2 seat, and if elected, said he wants to see continued growth for the city.

“I see so much growth going into the next 10 or 15 years, and I would really love to be a part of and help guide the city to becoming the business-friendly growth medium that it could be,” he said.

Levine is the general manager at Mercedes-Benz in College Station and has been with the company since 2014. He ran unsuccessfully for the Place 5 seat in 2021.

If elected, Levine said he would work to address concerns from residents, and believes the majority of those would pertain to taxes and affordable housing.

“We have been fortunate in the fact that property values have increased. I think that we are in a phenomenal area of Texas that has the advantage of being connected with the university, which really protects the values of our properties of all of our citizens,” he said. “But, I think the biggest thing we are going to talk about this cycle is affordable housing and taxes. I think that one of the best things the city could do is be the best steward of every dollar we collect. … I am still very much against the way the council handled impact fees. I think they are anti-development and anti-business, and I just don’t like them.”

The Place 2 position is not term limited and up for election.

The general election is Nov. 8.

For more information, visit cstx.gov/departments___city_hall/elections.