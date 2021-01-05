Leon County teen missing since last week

Authorities in Leon County were continuing to search Monday for a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing last week.

Officials said Grace Leann Carter was last seen at her home on County Road 362 in Jewett just after midnight on Dec. 29.

A spokesman with Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley said the Leon County Sheriff’s Office believes she may have left the area but is asking anyone with information to call 903-536-2749.

Carter is white, 5 feet, 4 inches tall and about 190 pounds. She has dark brown hair, green eyes and wears glasses and has a small scar on the left side of her nose.