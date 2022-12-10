Legends Event Center officially opens in Bryan

Kendra Couch, head coach of the Lone Star Lady Hoops youth girls basketball team, brought her players for the first time to their new training space, the Legends Event Center, which officially opened Saturday morning in Bryan.

“We had been working through different gyms throughout College Station and it is great now to have our own home gym and a place that we can reliably come to and we know is available for our kids to be able to play,” Couch said. “The girls were very excited and for most of them this is their first time to have walked in this gym, so there was a lot of excitement when they came in and said, ‘Coach, we get to play here!’”

Couch’s daughter, Kenzie, said it was great to find out her team had a home base.

“Usually I have to travel because there aren’t that many girls that play and there are a lot of boys because most girls play volleyball, but I heard there was a local team that could play and then I was over-the-top excited,” she said.

Couch said the biggest advantage is that the earlier the girls start playing, the more development opportunities they have before they move on in school.

“We just see their development take off. So if we can get kids in here that are third, fourth and fifth grade, then they are completely different players when they enter high school, versus when they continue to wait until they get into school,” she said. “They are not having to travel to play in other programs that are farther away, they can play here and around their friends and around families and the people who really care about them. It is going to be great to watch the opportunities here for young athletes, especially female athletes playing basketball.”

Not only will the $40-million Legends Event Center be home to several sports teams in Travis Bryan Midtown Park at 2533 Midtown Park Blvd., but it features a variety of activities and games. The 122,000-plus square-foot center includes courts for volleyball, basketball, pickleball, strength and conditioning training and has a space for esports competitions.

With 16 volleyball courts that can convert to eight basketball courts and includes full concessions, Aggieland residents can enjoy all amenities including a gaming arena, arcade, turf space and a flex space with access to an outdoor patio for events.

Jessica Sorensen brought her husband, Kevin, and their two daughters, Rebekah and Mary, to the grand opening. As a member of the Brazos Valley Roller Derby, Sorensen said she and her team attended planning meetings for the center and were hopeful there could be a space for them to skate.

“We wanted to see it because we have been trying to find a venue space that will allow us to skate in. Hopefully this will provide that,” she said. “A lot of event spaces say ‘no, you are going to damage our floor’ however, Austin Roller Derby uses the exact same flooring to skate on, so we have proof in the pudding that it is OK. But we are still waiting on confirmation.”

Sorensen said she is also hoping this will provide an indoor sporting experience instead of sitting outside in the summer heat.

“Anything like this, the closest you are going to get is the Brazos County Expo Center and that is just a huge space and it is geared toward the rodeo that comes into town and more outdoor events,” she said. ”It would be nice to see bigger events that can come here indoors, whether it be volleyball, basketball or pickleball tournaments, whatever it is, to be able to have access to that.”

Rebekah said she liked playing games in the arcade and was looking forward to play in the bounce houses with her little sister.

During the opening ceremony, Mayor Bobby Gutierrez said he talked to many basketball and wrestling coaches and others who were excited to host practices and tournaments at the center.

“This place is going to transform into whatever we want it to be,” he said. “Bryan-College Station is on the map. This is giving the kids here that have been having to travel for tournaments in Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin and San Antonio, now they are going to be coming here.”

Karin Plotts, a member of the Brazos Valley Pickleball Association, said she and her team were one of the first to play pickleball on the court.

“We are very excited that the city has put in more pickleball courts because we have way more players than we have courts right now,” she said. “Our club has a little over 20 players right now and that doesn’t include all of the Texas A&M students that play.”

Plotts said they are very appreciative for any courts they can play on because she loves the sport.

“We have 20 people tonight waiting to play,” she said. “Pickleball is very social so we get to get out and exercise and have fun.”

Shabay Mathis of College Station brought her family members, Auvri Johnson and Joshua McVowell, to the arcade area and they were all curious to try the virtual reality games. Mathis said the center was much bigger than she expected.

“There isn’t really anything like this in College Station except for Grand Station, but this is different,” she said. “It is more sportsy and I like that it is different with volleyball and basketball courts which I know the kids will love.”

During the ribbon-cutting ceremony, multiple community leaders emphasized the impact the center will have in leading to economic growth to the city. Mathis said she agreed because the center gives young children a place to do something on their own by having a place to go, and she said it is in a perfect location.

For more information, visit bryanlegends.com or email info@BryanLegends.com.