Legends Event Center in Bryan expected to be complete by winter 2022

Construction continues at the Legends Event Center at Travis Bryan Midtown Park in Bryan, and it is set to open by the end of the year.

The 122,300-square-foot building is expected to be the largest indoor combination of volleyball and basketball courts in the Texas Triangle of Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and Austin, according to Frank Clark, the city’s special projects manager for the center.

“I am just as excited about the event center as I am everything else going in at the Travis Midtown Park,” he said.

Clark said construction is ongoing to install 55,000 square feet of wood flooring for 16 volleyball courts, which can be converted to eight full-size basketball courts, with a concession stand. The facility will have a 7,000-square-foot flex space that can divide into five separate rooms to hold banquets, trade shows, weddings and other large gatherings, he said.

“We are buying a carpet for the court area that can be placed over the court floor to where we could host car shows, trade shows, cheerleading events and competitions,” he said. “There has even been a request to hold archery tournaments inside the building.”

Clark said general manager Jamie Cox will oversee the center and schedule events and tournaments. The center will also have an arcade with virtual reality capabilities and high-speed computer games, he said.

The city of Bryan announced on July 15 that the Legends Event Center will be the training home of the Houston Skyline Bryan-College Station Volleyball Club, which is a branch of Houston Skyline Volleyball. The club is part of League One Volleyball, a community of volleyball teams around the country.

Kacie Street, executive director of the club, said its teams are ready for the first year of operation.

“We recently finished our tryouts and our club teams are formed and we are excited to start our inaugural season,” she said. “We have been working with Legends for quite some time, and it has been our plan to be able to train out of there, because we know the facility is going to be state-of-the-art. It is going to be wonderful not only for our players, but for the families as well.”

Street said by the fall they are hoping to have more than 20 club level teams with about 10 to 12 players from the Brazos Valley and surrounding areas, ranging in age from 10 to 18. The club also has more than 60 coaches who work with their developmental programs, she said.

“We will host camps and clinics and hopefully leagues for developmental players so that all volleyball players, whether they are [very] competitive or are just starting out, are going to have a place to train,” Street said. “We are excited to begin training and have a facility that is able to be open for a lot of different aspects for training volleyball.”

Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson said he is “delighted for the families” who will benefit from the center, and for the economic development it will bring.

“It will bring outside money in to help fund recreational activities,” he said. “Midtown Park is budgeted in a way that pays for itself, and that is really exciting. And to see all the local volleyball players here … we have never had a place anywhere within this region of Texas where you can play 16 simultaneous volleyball games.”