League of Women Voters form group in Brazos Valley, co-host public forum with A&M student group

The recently formed League of Women Voters of the Brazos Valley, and the Texas A&M University Student Government Association are hosting a public forum on Sunday, May 1, for local candidates who are in a run-off election.

Scott DeLucia will moderate the forum for the candidates, including Russ Ford and Chuck Konderla for Brazos County Commissioner Precinct 2; Democrats Prentiss Madison and Wanda Watson for Brazos County Commissioner Precinct 4; Republicans Kyle Kacal and Ben Bius for Texas State Representative District 12; Democrats Celina Vasquez and Darrell Booker for Brazos County Justice of the Peace Precinct 4; and Republicans Gabriel Garcia and Margaret Meece for Brazos County District Clerk.

The candidate forum will be held from 3-5 p.m. at the A&M Memorial Student Center in room 2500.

The League of Women Voters of the Brazos Valley just recently formed after being disbanded around 10 years ago, according group president Sara Ptomey. The Brazos Valley league falls under the umbrella of the national league and Texas league, she said.

The Brazos Valley league is non-partisan and open to all people, Ptomey said. It was her goal to start a league for the seven Brazos Valley counties to ensure voter education and registration.

“As a league, we don’t have a preference on how you vote; but we do care that you vote and that you have an informed and educated vote,” she said. “This league is open for everyone; we really want people to vote because that is how we keep our democracy.”

Ptomey said she was in a Zoom meeting one night with members of the Texas League of Women Voters, and realized Bryan-College Station residents didn’t have representation of its own. She decided to start one in February.

“We quickly established five board members who agreed to be completely non-partisan, and that is how we got approved and now we are working through the next steps of setting up a website, a bank account, etc.” she said. “Our goal is to put voter guides together for all seven counties because it will mean something different for each county. We hope to work with election officials in each county to get this guide put together. My personal goal and the league’s goal is that everybody votes, everybody has the ability to vote and that everybody has an educated background about what they are voting for.”

With voter education as its greatest goal, especially with midterm elections coming up, Ptomey said the 20-member group hopes to bring new knowledge and information to all potential voters in Brazos Valley.

Jessica Williams, outreach coordinator for the municipal affairs committee of the TAMU Student Government Association, decided to help the league put on a forum and later became a member.

“I heard about the League of Women Voters through my network and I decided to show up because I am passionate about community organizing and citizen engagement. I heard they were interested in putting on a candidate forum and I wanted to help,” she said. “Putting on this candidate forum is important because a lot of people don’t understand how local law can impact you, and there is a lot of really exciting and impactful situations going on right now. I hope people are educated about the decisions being made and seeing the Brazos Valley grow.”

As a voter advocate, Williams said she was excited to see the newly formed league share information about local candidates that community members may not be aware of without their help.

“I am really hopeful that this organization and I can help people make more informed decisions, and I think that is really powerful,” she said.

League Secretary Pam Johnson said she wanted to be a part of the group once she heard Ptomey would be part of the leadership team. Johnson plans to encourage as many people as she can to join and provide critical voter education, she said.

“This group originally started as women led, but men are very welcome to participate. We are promoting our program, ‘Stop The Divide,’ which calls attention to the current divisive nature of politics in our area. It has become very difficult to talk to someone on the political side of the spectrum,” she said. “We want to point out these [divisive] behaviors. We also want to make sure everybody can vote and expand voter access.”

The League of Women Voters of the Brazos Valley will be at the next First Friday gathering in Downtown Bryan. The group meets every third Tuesday of every month from 6-8 p.m. The May meeting will be held at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, but they plan to primarily meet at Larry J. Ringer Library in College Station.

For more information or questions, email Ptomey at saraptomey12@gmail.com.

Guests can park in Lot 62 or any of the unnumbered spots on the A&M campus for the public forum.

The primary run-off special election will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 24.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.