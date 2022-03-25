Kurten School reunion planned for students who attended from 1932-68

Nearly 13 years after Diane Kindt McDonald created a Facebook group to find others who went to Kurten School with her as a young girl, an all-class reunion is planned for next Saturday for students who attended the school from 1932-1968.

McDonald, 68, of Kurten, attended the school from second through fifth grade 60-plus years ago.

“My parents attended the Kurten School as well, and I started to think about a way to connect with the people I went to school with, and I posted ‘Do you remember?’ on Facebook and listed things I remembered about the school,” she said. “Before we started planning the reunion, we had maybe 60 or 70 people in the group and we are now at 150-plus. It is a nice connection of generations.”

In 1876, the Kurten School opened in Kurten of Brazos County, after Henry Kurten donated the land for the school to be built, according to McDonald’s research. The school started as a small three-room log cabin that was utilized in 1900, and was then demolished with a new brick building opening in 1936. The new structure was centered around a large gymnasium, six classrooms, an office, a library and a performance stage. When the school was first opened it served first through 12th grade, but later on only first through sixth grade were taught after one of the classrooms was made into a kitchen to serve lunch.

In 1968, the school was disbanded and students and teachers moved into other schools in the Bryan Independent School District; the move was made necessary because of a lack of funds, declining enrollment and integration demands, McDonald said. The school building served as a community center afterward until it became too difficult to repair and was torn down for the last time. In 1988, the Kurten Community Center was built in the same spot as the schoolhouse along East State Highway 21.

A majority of the students had to attend Fannin Elementary in Bryan after the school was disbanded, McDonald said.

Bobby Kurten, 72, attended the school from first through the fifth grade in 1957-1961. Henry Kurten, founder of Kurten, is Bobby's great grandfather.

“Henry came over here from Germany in 1840 and he purchased a bunch of land in this area and donated it for schools, churches,” he said. “Kurten didn’t become a city until 2000 … my mom, Amy Kurten, was my third grade teacher; and my first grade teacher was Maggie Kelley, and she had taught my dad when he was in high school.”

Sheri Castenson Williams, 66, of Franklin, attended the school from second through fifth grade in 1962-1966. She remembered being in school before segregation and how she knew everyone and it felt like a home away from home.

“At that time we were raised in segregated schools. I didn’t go to school with any black people until I went to Bryan,” Williams said. “I always wondered why my mother wanted my siblings and I to attend the school and I think it was because it was a small rural school with small classrooms … it was wonderful. You knew everybody and everybody knew you, and you were with your peers and siblings.”

Williams remembered riding the school bus each day and having to wear a dress every day, no matter the weather, because at the time the girls were not allowed to wear pants to school. The gym was in the middle of the school and the students would roller skate when it was cold out during recess, she said.

“If you were not good in the classroom, [one might] get paddled, or if you were bad in class you would have to ‘sit on the post’ at recess near a tree. So the students couldn’t play with the others, but could only sit and watch during recess, which was torture,” she said.

However, Williams said the teachers were very caring.

“The teachers were genuinely interested in you as a person,” she said. “They didn’t just teach you English or math, they taught you life.”

Williams' sister, Patricia, went to an auction when they were dismantling the school, and purchased one of the school desks they had used in class. Her sister gave her the desk, and Williams plans to pass it down to her grandson when he starts first grade in a few years.

“I feel very blessed to have that type of upbringing; it was a very formative time in my life and very happy times in my life,” Williams said.

Carol Jean Dittfurth Rhodes, 71, of Bryan, attended the school from first through fifth grade from 1957-1961.

Rhodes said during school lunch, “you didn’t get dessert if you didn’t clean your tray.”

“If there was something you didn’t like, you found somebody that liked it and you got them to eat it for you and then you ate something for them one time so you could get your dessert,” she said. “I loved the gingerbread and I hated the hominy, and I would find a friend who would eat my hominy so I could get my piece of gingerbread.”

McDonald also had fond memories of the made-from-scratch food that was prepared in the school's kitchen.

“If you wanted more you would raise your hand if you wanted seconds or thirds, everything was fabulous except for the canned spinach. You had to eat everything on your plate and then you could get a piece of candy and then on to recess,” she said. “In my research, I found out one of my great aunts was one of the first cooks when the kitchen opened.”

McDonald said she is looking forward to the reunion to reconnect with everyone and see if there are “still good country kids.”

Rhodes' mother, Dora Keller Dittfurth, 93, attended the school from 1934-1943 when it was still a high school.

“Life was good and simple back then, people were all farmers out here, we did on what we had; it wasn’t like it is now,” she said. “People ask me if I remember the [Great] Depression in 1933. I said I didn’t know there was a depression; kids didn’t realize that, we were just focused on being kids.”

Dittfurth found a lifelong friendship in her time at Kurten School with Irene Stevener, 94, and said they both have stayed in touch with each other every day since. They hope to attend the reunion.

Kurten said he is proud his family is a part of such a long history in the town and loved his country school.

“Times were much simpler then, nobody had a cell phone,” he said.

It is expected that at least 200 will attend the April 9 reunion. For more information, email McDonald at dmcdonald24@outlook.com. The reunion will be held at the Kurten Community Center Association on 13055 E. State Hwy. 21, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

