Konderla tops Ford in Brazos County Precinct 2 Commissioner race while a single vote separates Precinct 4

Tuesday night’s runoff election decided who would be seated as the Brazos County Precinct 2 commissioner while the race between the Democratic candidates vying for Brazos County Precinct 4 commissioner is too close to call.

The unofficial results declared Chuck Konderla as the winner of the Republican race for the Precinct 2 commissioners seat against incumbent Russ Ford while the Democratic race for Precinct 4 commissioner saw Prentiss Madison leading by one vote against Wanda J. Watson.

In Precinct 2, Konderla received 2,130 votes or 52.55%, while Ford obtained 1,923 votes or 47.45%.

Konderla, who has served as interim commissioner after the death of Commissioner Sammy Catalena in 2020, gave the race to God, thanked voters and said he's incredibly humbled by the trust people have put in his vision of fighting for taxpayers and controlled spending.

“Those that supported me, those that didn't, let's work together to conserve our conservative values," Konderla said. "I'm happy to take a phone call from someone that worked on my behalf, even those who worked on my competitor's behalf and make this a better community for all."

While he's disappointed, Ford said he's grateful for the support and felt his campaign did everything it could to get his message out. Ford said this is part of God's plan and he has no plans to run again at the moment.

“I feel like Chuck will do a great job for the county," Ford said. "I underestimated how strong his city ties are. I certainly feel people out in the county voted and were heard."

Madison received 558 votes to Watson's 557 in Precinct 4.

Madison, a current Bryan city councilman, said he's happy about the result but also a bit worried with potential mail-in ballots and provisional ballots yet to be counted.

“I want to thank my supporters," Madison said. "I want to thank them for standing behind me and going through this process with me. It's a very hard process, but I think we worked hard and I think we will prevail."

Watson, the former chair of the Democratic Party of Brazos County, said she will wait for the official results.

"I'm honored to have the opportunity to run," Watson said. "I appreciate all of the voters who came out to support me. I worked hard to win their confidence. I will continue to do all that I can to support Brazos County and the constituents of Precinct 4 and the other counties."

The last day to receive any ballots is May 31, and official results will not be declared until the Commissioners Court canvas at which point a recount can be requested, said Krystal Ocon, Brazos County elections coordinator. There are seven democratic provisional ballots that have yet to be counted, Ocon said. The winner of the Democratic race will face off against Republican Timothy Delasandro in the Nov. 8 general election.

