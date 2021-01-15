Key information about getting a COVID-19 vaccine in Brazos County

Here is key information about COVID-19 vaccinations for residents in Brazos County:
WHO’S BEING VACCINATED NOW: The state of Texas is currently vaccinating individuals in Phase 1a – front-line health care workers and residents at long-term care facilities – and Phase 1b – people over 65 or people over the age of 16 with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from COVID‑19. These medical conditions include:
- Cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
- Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies
- Solid organ transplantation
- Obesity and severe obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher)
- Pregnancy
- Sickle cell disease
- Type 2 diabetes mellitus
WHERE CAN I GET A VACCINE: You can look at availability of COVID-19 vaccines in Brazos County here at the Department of State Health Service’s website.
The DSHS asks patients to contact vaccine providers in advance to confirm vaccination location and hours, availability of doses, and that patients are eligible to receive the vaccine at that site. Not all providers are vaccinating the public or people in all priority groups. The vaccine is available at no charge, regardless of insurance status.
Brazos County officials said at a Wednesday news conference that the Brazos Center will be the county’s large-scale vaccination site for those eligible to receive the vaccine. However, the Brazos Center will not be a “just show up” location. Patients will receive a specific date and time to receive a vaccine.
HOW TO SIGN UP: In addition to the DSHS website, CHI St. Joseph Health and Brookshire Brothers have registration links.
You can inquire about a COVID-19 vaccine at CHI St. Joseph Health here. St. Joseph Health states it is not offering walk-in vaccinations and vaccines are given on a first-come, first-served basis. Appointments will be limited to the number of vaccines St. Joseph has. As t. Joseph receives additional vaccines, more appointments will become available. Patients’ names will remain on a waiting list until they have been contacted by one a St. Joseph staff member to schedule an appointment.
Brookshire Brothers Pharmacies has a waitlist for the vaccine, which can be found here.
Baylor Scott & White is offering a sign up page to receive vaccine updates. Currently, Baylor Scott & White is vaccinating its existing patients who fall into Phase 1B and will be reaching out to them to schedule an appointment. Baylor Scott & White’s website states once it receives additional supply and has vaccinated all of its frontline caregivers and healthcare workers, it will work to make the vaccine available to priority patients and community members as quickly and conveniently as possible.
Texas A&M University has been approved to be a vaccine distributer at three locations in three locations in Brazos County – the College of Medicine, the College of Pharmacy and Student Health Services. Currently, A&M has not received enough doses of the vaccine to meet the university’s needs. On Jan. 11, A&M received 100 vaccine doses, which have been distributed mostly to those working in clinics. A&M officials said Friday that once the university is still in the process of vaccinating clinical employees and are also moving to vaccinate A&M’s Phase 1B populations as the vaccine becomes available. Once A&M receives sufficient quantities of the vaccine and when allowed by the state, it would then move to other populations.
WHO’S IN PHASE 1C AND WHEN WILL THEY BE VACCINATED: The DSHS hasn’t defined who is in Phase 1C or when 1C vaccinations will begin.
KEEP IN MIND: The demand for vaccines is high, but the supply is low. Health officials are reminding people to be patient. Details are changing and updates will be provided when warranted. Right now, there are no “walk-up” vaccines. Those eligible must register for an appointment to receive the vaccine with a healthcare provider.