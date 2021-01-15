Key information about getting a COVID-19 vaccine in Brazos County

Baylor Scott & White is offering a sign up page to receive vaccine updates . Currently, Baylor Scott & White is vaccinating its existing patients who fall into Phase 1B and will be reaching out to them to schedule an appointment. Baylor Scott & White’s website states once it receives additional supply and has vaccinated all of its frontline caregivers and healthcare workers, it will work to make the vaccine available to priority patients and community members as quickly and conveniently as possible.

Texas A&M University has been approved to be a vaccine distributer at three locations in three locations in Brazos County – the College of Medicine, the College of Pharmacy and Student Health Services. Currently, A&M has not received enough doses of the vaccine to meet the university’s needs. On Jan. 11, A&M received 100 vaccine doses, which have been distributed mostly to those working in clinics. A&M officials said Friday that once the university is still in the process of vaccinating clinical employees and are also moving to vaccinate A&M’s Phase 1B populations as the vaccine becomes available. Once A&M receives sufficient quantities of the vaccine and when allowed by the state, it would then move to other populations.