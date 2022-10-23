 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

KEOS Community Radio and the League of Women Voters present Sunday afternoon political forum

  • 0

Listeners are invited to phone in questions for candidates for Bryan city and school offices when KEOS Community Radio and the League of Women Voters Brazos Valley present their second candidate forum at 2 p.m. Sunday.

The forum will be broadcast live from the KEOS studios at 202 E. Carson St. in Bryan. KEOS is broadcast at 89.11 FM.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

To ask a question, call 979-779-5357 during the event.

Following the forum, people may listen to the races from Sunday’s forum and one held Wednesday with contested candidates for Brazos County offices and College Station school board at keos.org.

Sunday’s forum will be rebroadcast at 6 p.m. Nov. 7, the evening before the Nov. 8 election.

Sunday’s forum will be moderated by Eagle Opinion editor Robert C. Borden.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Prince Harry shares massive realization after going to therapy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert