KEOS Community Radio and the League of Women Voters present Sunday afternoon political forum

Listeners are invited to phone in questions for candidates for Bryan city and school offices when KEOS Community Radio and the League of Women Voters Brazos Valley present their second candidate forum at 2 p.m. Sunday.

The forum will be broadcast live from the KEOS studios at 202 E. Carson St. in Bryan. KEOS is broadcast at 89.11 FM.

To ask a question, call 979-779-5357 during the event.

Following the forum, people may listen to the races from Sunday’s forum and one held Wednesday with contested candidates for Brazos County offices and College Station school board at keos.org.

Sunday’s forum will be rebroadcast at 6 p.m. Nov. 7, the evening before the Nov. 8 election.

Sunday’s forum will be moderated by Eagle Opinion editor Robert C. Borden.