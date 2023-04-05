Keep Brazos Beautiful is gearing up and seeking volunteers for its annual Don’t Mess With Texas Trash-Off event on Saturday, April 15.

As the signature event for the Great American Cleanup, the entire month of April is dedicated to clearing trash from Texas roadsides.

According to the Keep Brazos Beautiful website, everyone is welcome to join in this effort. Students, families, service organizations and groups of all sizes can register and sign up for a location that is suitable for all ages.

Keep Brazos Beautiful currently has 15 clean-up locations around the Bryan-College Station community listed on its website. All of the necessary supplies will be provided for you and/or your group prior to the event.

“Our focus areas are litter control, recycling and beautification efforts,” Keep Brazos Beautiful’s website said. “We believe that by educating both youths and adults, we can learn to embrace ways to make a difference every day. We also believe that volunteering opens the eyes of the participants to the reality of what it takes to cleanup a roadside and beautify a property.”

To register, go online to keepbrazosbeautiful.org/trashoff/.

For more information about the Texas Trash-Off, call (979) 775-3569.