Kacal reelected as State Representative for District 12

Kyle Kacal was reelected as State Representative for District 12 after winning the Republican primary runoff election against Ben Bius on Tuesday.

In the District 12 race, incumbent Kacal received 67.66% of the 12,041 Brazos County votes, compared to Bius’ 32.34%.

Districtwide, Kacal won 57.92% of the votes, with Bius at 42.08%.

“First and foremost, my thoughts and prayers are out with out with our friends in Uvalde, Texas. I am just heartbroken right now and emotional,” Kacal said about the school shooting that claimed at least 21 lives Tuesday. “With the campaign it has been an emotional ride and I am very grateful and honored and thankful for all of the support throughout the entire district. We made a lot of headway, we did really good in the primary but the numbers we picked up are truly amazing and a testament of our time that we did to get to know everybody.”

Kacal, will serve his sixth term in the Legislature since he will run unopposed in the general election. The 52-year-old incumbent graduated from Texas A&M in 1992 and is a Brazos County rancher. In the most recent legislative session, Kacal served on the House Committee on Environmental Regulation and the Natural Resources Committee.

As far as next steps, Kacal said he has plans for infrastructure needs in Texas.

“I know we have a lot of needs in infrastructure and there are other areas we need to hit the ground running. I am just grateful to have the privilege and honor to serve in the Texas House and that is going to bode well for this new district,” he said. “As we try to help six new counties work together with a new state representative, I am glad I bring experience to make sure that transition is a lot less hectic.”

Redistricting shuffled District 12’s boundaries from Falls, Limestone, Robertson, and portions of Brazos and McLennan counties to Grimes, Madison, Robertson, Walker, Washington counties and a portion of Brazos County.

Kacal’s wife, Marci, inspired him to keep going during the runoff campaign process, he said.

“She was my rock through this whole campaign and would encourage me whether it was through prayer or a little kick to the backside to keep going and go out and make 10 more phone calls and knock on five more doors; she was tough,” he said. “We invested so much time in this over this last session, and she was very encouraging.”

Kacal also thanked Brazos County voters who headed to the polls for the runoff.

“Our friends that we live among in Brazos County, thank you for your unwavering support, your faith you have in me to serve you in the Legislature and I have your back,” he said. “I am honored and privileged to go to Austin and represent you once again.”

Bius, a 66-year-old Huntsville resident, is a commercial real estate developer and owner of B&B Properties. He graduated from Sam Houston State University in 1979 with a degree in finance.

Bius declined to comment as of press time.

Krystal Ocon, Brazos County elections coordinator, said there was a large turnout for Brazos County voters overall in the runoff.

“Our turnout was really high, higher than normal. But that's what you expect when there's a lot of county seats and runoffs and a lot of county elections going on,” she said. “As for our busiest location, I would say it was at the College Station Utilities Meeting and Training Facility and the Brazos Center, those two were our top busiest places for this election.”

The general election is Nov. 8.

