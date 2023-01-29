Julie Brenner named Region 6 assistant principal of the year

A crowd gathered to surprise and recognize Julie Brenner, assistant principal of Mary Branch Elementary School, for being named the Texas Principals and Supervisors Association’s Region 6 assistant principal of the year on Thursday.

Though she is not a fan of surprises, Brenner was beaming with gratitude as Amy Bray, TEPSA Region 6 president and assistant principal at SFA Middle School, handed her a certificate and congratulatory balloons.

“We are so proud of you,” Bay said. “Congratulations.”

Brenner was thanked for her gracious service to the district when the tears began to flow and the recognition started to set in.

“We’re very proud of you, Julie. You do so much for our campus, so thank you so much for all that you do,” Principal Amy Bruner said. “We could not do this without you, and I’m so very proud of you — we all are — and I can’t wait to announce it and tell our staff now.”

A humble Brenner said she could think of many others who are worthy of the award, but was grateful to be honored.

“We couldn’t have found a better person to represent our wonderful district,” Ginger Carrabine, superintendent of the Bryan school district, said. “Thank you for all that you do every single day for all of the students and the staff.”

Having worked in education for 20 years, Brenner still considers herself a novice as an assistant principal and said she is grateful for the support of the Bryan school district and beyond.

“To all of the fellow administrators out there, I admire them because I did not know what all it entails and I have so much more area to grow in,” Brenner said. “I’m just very thankful to be recognized, to have our voices heard and to be an advocate for our students like all of us are here. It’s just a really great honor.”

Outside of Branch Elementary, Brenner said she enjoys meeting and recognizing Branch Bears throughout the community. Because of this, she recently established the Branch Bear Hall of Fame to honor past Branch Bears who are making a difference.

“I’m always looking for wonderful members of our community,” Brenner said. “We’ve been open since 1990, so we have so many successful adults and members and now we have their children and grandchildren coming here to Branch, so this is just a wonderful school and a great place to work at.”