Judge Peters signs disaster declaration for Brazos County

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters signed a disaster declaration for Brazos County on Tuesday, due to the winter weather conditions and power outages.

The declaration allows the pursuit of recovery funds if they become available. The state of disaster will continue for no more than seven days, unless renewed by the Commissioner’s Court.

Brazos County offices will remain closed Wednesday. Peters will re-evaluate the situation Wednesday in regards to the remainder of the week, according to county officials.

Record cold temperatures have gripped the Brazos Valley. Since Monday, thousands of county residents have faced rolling power outages mandated by the state’s electric grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas.