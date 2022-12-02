Jolly good times ahead as B-CS holiday events ramp up

If you are looking to create new holiday traditions or carry on with old ones, Bryan-College Station has a full list of holiday events happening near you this month.

Bryan

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at the Brazos Center, Elmore Productions is hosting its 40th annual Christmas Arts & Crafts Show with over 1,000 booths full of holiday spirit and gifts. This event is free and open to the public.

Visit the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to shop for holiday gifts from local artists and authors while enjoying live music, wine and hors d’oeuvres. The museum’s new exhibit, "Dog Tales: The Human Canine Connection" also will be open for viewing during this free event.

Historic Downtown Bryan is putting its businesses to the test with a Holiday Window Decorating Contest. From now until Dec. 8, you can vote on one or more of their favorite display(s) by scanning the QR code at the location.

Voices for Children is hosting a Wine and Wassail event from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday in Downtown Bryan. Tickets can be purchased online at vfcbrazos.org/sipshop22 for $30 in advance or $35 at check-in. Check-in begins at 3:30 p.m. at Voices for Children (115 N. Main St. in Bryan). Have your ticket and a valid ID ready to go.

Be sure to drop off your letters to Santa with your mailing address before Dec. 15 to ensure he receives and can respond to your holiday wishes. Santa mailboxes are at three locations in Bryan: Carnegie History Center (111 S. Main St.), The Children’s Museum (4114 Lake Atlas Drive) and Natural History Museum at the Brazos Center (3232 Briarcrest Drive).

From now until Dec. 21, Bryan Parks and Recreation is hosting its holiday scavenger hunt, “Reindeer on the Run!” where families can work together to find Santa’s reindeer who have escaped the North Pole. Search for the elves’ clues at parks and recreational facilities around Bryan to find where the reindeer are located. Once you find a reindeer, scan the QR code. When all nine reindeer are found, you will be entered into a prize drawing. Three winnings will be selected on Dec. 21.

College Station

Post Oak Mall is offering a Santa Paws Pet Photo Night for your furry friends to take a photo with Santa. Pets are required to be on a leash or in a carrier and will not be allowed in any other area of the mall. This event will occur from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. the two Mondays outside JC Penney. Photo packages will be available for purchase.

Are you ready to put your gingerbread decorating skills on display? Century Square is hosting a Ginger Bread Build Off from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 11 at Century Square in College Station.

College Station Parks and Recreation is hosting a Winter Dance and Games night for adults ages 55 and up from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 16 at the Southwood Community Center. This free event will feature a night full of dancing, raffle prizes and board games.

Also happening at Century Square, the Holiday Artisan Market will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 18. From handmade soap to distinctive ornaments, this event seeks to provide few special holiday gifts for your loved ones.

Santa’s Wonderland’s Christmas season will run through Dec. 30 with hayrides, carriage rides, a trail of lights, snow tubing and more. Visit santas-wonderland.com/ to learn more about Santa’s Wonderland and purchase your tickets.

Christmas in the Park will be open from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. until Jan. 1 at Stephen C. Beachy Central Park in College Station. Walk or drive through this display of over one million lights across the 47-acre park. This event is free and open to the public.