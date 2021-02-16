John Raney, Lois Kolkhorst: State's electrical grid inadequate

Two Brazos Valley lawmakers said the state's electrical grid is inadequate and must be fixed.

State Rep. John Raney of Bryan-College Station said Tuesday morning he has been in touch with state leaders about the rolling outages throughout the state prompted by an increase in demand on the electrical grid because of record cold temperatures.

"We can all agree that this storm is a rare occurrence but it goes without saying that our electrical grid is hugely inadequate, and there are problems that must be fixed. This will be a top priority once we return to Austin."

State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst of Brenham said in a Facebook post Monday night that residents across District 18, which includes Washington and Burleson counties and stretches along the Texas Gulf Coast, have been experiencing more brownouts than blackouts, and some people in her district have been without power for more than 18 hours. Kolkhorst said power companies have told her it could be another 24 hours for power to be restored to those people.