John Raney, Lois Kolkhorst: State's electrical grid inadequate

Two Brazos Valley lawmakers said the state's electrical grid is inadequate and must be fixed.
State Rep. John Raney of Bryan-College Station said Tuesday morning he has been in touch with state leaders about the rolling outages throughout the state prompted by an increase in demand on the electrical grid because of record cold temperatures.
"We can all agree that this storm is a rare occurrence but it goes without saying that our electrical grid is hugely inadequate, and there are problems that must be fixed. This will be a top priority once we return to Austin."
State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst of Brenham said in a Facebook post Monday night that residents across District 18, which includes Washington and Burleson counties and stretches along the Texas Gulf Coast, have been experiencing more brownouts than blackouts, and some people in her district have been without power for more than 18 hours. Kolkhorst said power companies have told her it could be another 24 hours for power to be restored to those people.
“This is more than frozen lines. Our base load is hugely inadequate and there are problems that must be fixed. Your local leaders are reaching out and we are working together to find solutions in the short term but we must demand long-term solutions. Please help your neighbor if they are in trouble,” Kolkhorst wrote on Facebook.
“ERCOT’s ability to provide power has been limited by the ability of private power generators of all sources, including natural gas, wind, and solar, to generate power for the grid,” Kolkhorst wrote. “To avoid large scale blackouts and damage to the grid, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas began implementing outages to preserve the integrity of the power grid while the companies that generate power work to restore power generation.
In response to the power situation, both Raney and Kolkhorst said the state has deployed the following resources:
- Texas Department of Public Safety: 3,300 troopers and 3,300 patrol vehicles responding statewide to events in areas adversely affected by winter weather
- Texas Military Department: 90 personnel, 28 High Mobility Multi-Wheeled Vehicles, 1 Field Light Ambulance, and 4 Wreckers
- Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: 585 personnel, 531 4x4 vehicles, 50 UAS, 1 aircraft and 9 K9 teams
- Texas A&M Forest Service: 83 personnel, 6 Motor Graders, and 58 4x4’s
- Texas Department of Transportation: 2,314 personnel, 695 snowplows, 188 loaders, 55 Motor Graders and 757 4x4 vehicles
- Texas Emergency Medical Task Force: 1 AMBUS and 1 Ambulance Strike Team and 4 Severe Weather Packages consisting of 1 Task Force Leader, 1 MIST,1 AMBUS and 1 Ambulance Strike Team each on stand-by