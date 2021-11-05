Jode Feliciano, with art

Famed singer-guitarist José Feliciano is ready to light your fire when he performs at the Barnhill Center at Historic Simon Theatre in Brenham at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Best known for his version of “Light My Fire” and his iconic holiday song “Feliz Navidad,” Feliciano has recorded more than 45 gold and platinum records over his storied career. He has earned 19 Grammy nominations, with nine wins.

Sharon Brass, Saturday’s show producer, said, “Josẻ Feliciano is, by far, the most celebrated artist we’ve hosted at The Barnhill Center. We’re very proud and excited to bring such a huge star to the community.”

Tickets range from $80 to $95, available at www.theBarnhillCenter.com/events, by calling 979-337-7240 or in person at The Barnhill Center Box Office inside the Visitor Center at 111 W. Main St. in Brenham.

Feliciano was born blind in Puerto Rico and emigrated with his family to New York City when he was 5. At the age of 17, he was performing in Greenwich Village coffee houses, where he was seen by and signed to a recording contract by an RCA executive.

Feliciano toured the world, singing in four languages. At 23, he released his double Grammy Award-winning album “Feliciano!”