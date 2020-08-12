The University of Texas System's Board of Regents unanimously named Jay Hartzell the sole finalist for president of its flagship university on Tuesday.
Hartzell, dean of the University of Texas at Austin’s business school, has served as interim president since April after former president Greg Fenves stepped down after five years at the helm. Fenves is now president of Emory University in Atlanta.
"His work has been outstanding in these critical times that we’re facing. We’ve heard positive comments from members of the university community and the public about his effectiveness in his role," Regents board Chairman Kevin Eltife said during Tuesday’s virtual meeting.
The Board of Regents approved an annual salary of $795,000 in June for Hartzell as interim president. In 2018, Fenves earned $762,220 as UT-Austin's president.
Hartzell has a challenging semester ahead of him as leader of UT-Austin, overseeing the university’s pandemic response this fall and addressing calls from students and faculty about the racial inequity on campus.
Disclosure: University of Texas at Austin has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.
"Jay Hartzell named sole finalist for UT-Austin president" was first published at https://www.texastribune.org/2020/08/12/jay-hartzell-ut-austin-president/ by The Texas Tribune. The Texas Tribune is proud to celebrate 10 years of exceptional journalism for an exceptional state.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!