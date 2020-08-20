In week before school began, Texas A&M had 27 students, three employees test positive for COVID-19

Texas A&M University had three employees and 27 students test positive for COVID-19 between Aug. 11 and Aug. 18, which was the week before school began, officials said.
The number of active cases is unknown, said Kelly Brown, associate vice president of the Division of Marketing and Communications. There are no reports of students, faculty or staff dying of COVID-19, she added.
From February to Aug. 18, A&M has had 122 faculty and staff members and 250 students who have tested positive for COVID-19. All numbers are gathered from the university’s self-report portal, which students, faculty and staff are asked to use when they test positive for the virus. Not all cases are from within the Bryan-College Station area.
In a Thursday group interview, Vice President for Student Affairs Daniel Pugh said that there are 16 students quarantining on A&M’s campus while they wait on COVID-19 test results. He said that there are an additional 248 isolation beds on and nearby A&M’s campus for students who are either quarantining or isolating.
A&M will report COVID-19 cases to the public online on a weekly basis in the near future.
