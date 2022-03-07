 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Improvements set for Holleman Drive-Harvey Mitchell Parkway intersection in College Station
Beginning Wednesday, traffic at the Holleman Drive-Harvey Mitchell Parkway intersection will be affected as construction crews rebuild the intersection.

The work will be divided into two phases to maintain access to businesses at the intersection.

During the first phase, Holleman Drive east of the intersection will be closed to traffic for about 300 feet. Corner businesses will be accessible from Harvey Mitchell Parkway.

In the second phase of the project, access to the businesses and Holleman Drive will be open from Jones-Butler Road.

Each phase of the project is expected to take 16 days with favorable weather, according to a press release from the Texas Department of Transportation. The work was timed to take advantage of reduced traffic during Texas A&M University's spring break.

The project is part of a $47.6 million project aimed at improving safety, enhancing capacity and addressing congestion along Harvey Mitchell Parkway.

