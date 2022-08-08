I Heart Bryan opens Teacher Closet in Bryan for those in need of classroom supplies

Teachers from all over the Brazos Valley attended the grand opening of Teacher Closet, an I Heart Bryan initiative, to collect donated supplies for their classrooms on Monday night at Morning Star Storage in Bryan.

Alicia Carter, a Pre-K teacher at Kemp-Carver Elementary School, was one of the many teachers who visited the Teacher Closet to pick out things she could utilize in her classroom.

“I have been a teacher for 17 years, this is first time I have seen anything like this for teachers,” she said.

“I think it is a blessing and it is great that we are able to re-gift things to fellow teachers. I have some things I am planning on donating, so if I can go and help another teacher, that is great.”

The idea for a Teacher Closet came about after Monica Martinez, team lead for the Teacher Closet, had a dream about having a place for teachers to get what they need throughout the school year so they wouldn’t have to go without.

“I wanted people in the community to see that with all of their supply donations that we are giving back, and I want teachers to feel loved,” she said.

“We are there for them because that has been a whole thing lately — with the wage [gap] as teachers — I want them to know we are here to support them. We are here to give back to them.”

Martinez said through I Heart Bryan’s initiative organizers were able to spread the word about creating a Teacher Closet, and received thousands of dollars’ worth of supplies for teachers, including books, binders, hole-punchers, decorations, poster-boards and more.

“We have donations coming in every day,” she said. “Even though this is a ‘Teacher’ Closet, it is for anybody that is a school district employee. Sometimes nurses or paraprofessionals need things … . This is for them too. All anyone needs to do is bring their school ID when they visit.”

Morning Star Storage was able to collaborate with the Teacher Closet project and donated two storage units to house the supplies, Martinez said. Anyone can stop by the front office at Morning Star to drop off donations during its hours of operation, according to Katherine Brandhuber, property manager for Morning Star Storage.

“We will have these units open as long as they want to stay here,” she said. “We are happy to keep them here and accommodate them as much as we can.”

Andrea Alvarado, a member of I Heart Bryan and a reading teacher for Bryan schools, said she was grateful to be a part of this initiative considering how much money teachers pour into their classrooms out of pocket.

“I am a teacher and whenever they decided to start this, my teacher heart swelled up. We do dip into our pockets so much for everything little thing, from school supplies to supplies that we need for projects, to things that make our classrooms feel welcoming,” she said.

“There is always a surplus of supplies at the beginning of the year that is donated, but this is something where I can come in the middle of the year in February, and find things for my classroom and our needs. It is just very heartwarming and I am very grateful for it.”

Alvarado said she is going into her fourth year of teaching, and she has spent about $2,000 to $2,500 of her own money towards her classes over the years.

Susan Bossier, a member of I Heart Bryan, said they currently have people scheduled for the next couple of months to visit the Teacher Closet, and was excited to see teachers from Somerville, Mumford and College Station at the grand opening.

The Teacher Closet will remain open throughout the school year, Martinez said.

To book an appointment, go to iheartbryanevents.com.

To make an in-person donation, go to Morning Star Storage at 425 N. Harvey Mitchell Parkway in Bryan.