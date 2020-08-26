Hurricane Laura strengthens to Category 4 storm ahead of landfall near Texas-Louisiana border

Hurricane Laura was upgraded to a Category 4 hurricane Wednesday afternoon by the National Weather Service as the storm approaches landfall near the Texas-Louisiana border.
A 10 p.m. update from the National Weather Service said Laura was about 75 miles southeast of Port Arthur with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph. The storm was moving north-northwest at 15 mph. No significant change in strength is expected before landfall.
The hurricane is expected to make landfall tonight shortly after midnight along the southwest Louisiana coast.
The NWS said Wednesday that Laura will bring an unsurvivable storm surge with large, destructive waves from Sea Rim State Park, Texas to Intracoastal City, Louisiana.
Unsurvivable storm surge with large, destructive waves will cause catastrophic damage from Sea Rim State Park, TX, to Intracoastal City, LA. Surge could penetrate up to 30 miles inland.If you need to evacuate, do so NOW. Surge will begin today, well ahead of the strongest winds pic.twitter.com/H6ZgRAiJ14— National Weather Service (@NWS) August 26, 2020
In the Brazos Valley, a tropical storm warning was canceled for Grimes and Madison counties. Wind is the biggest threat to the Brazos Valley from Hurricane Laura, according to the National Weather Service. Brian Kamman, meteorologist in the Houston-Galveston NWS office, said Tuesday he does not expect the Brazos Valley to get much rain from the storm as most of the heavy rainfall will be on the eastern side of the storm in Louisiana.
A hurricane warning is in effect from San Luis Pass in Texas to Intracoastal City in Louisiana and inland up the Texas-Louisiana border to just west of Lufkin, just east of Alexandria, Louisiana, and just south of Shreveport. Storm surge warnings stretch inland just past Beaumont and Lake Charles in southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana.
Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday that state rescues will begin at 9 a.m. on Thursday, noting there will be "a bit of a lockdown period" from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 9 a.m. Thursday. Abbott announced Tuesday that the state of Texas has deployed 400 buses, 38 aircraft, 82 boats, 202 high-profile vehicles, and 60 ambulances ahead of Laura's landfall.
"The power of Hurricane Laura is unprecedented, and Texans must take action now to get out of harm's way and protect themselves," Abbott said Wednesday. "The conditions of this storm are unsurvivable, and I urge southeast Texans to take advantage of these final few hours to evacuate, secure their property, and take all precautions to keep themselves and their loved ones safe. The state of Texas is prepared to respond to the storm, and we are working alongside federal and local officials to keep Texans safe."
As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, there were mandatory evacuations for residents in Texas for Hardin, Jasper, Jefferson, Newton and Orange counties, as well as the cities of Galveston and Port Arthur and Bolivar Peninsula. On Tuesday, Abbott directed the Department of Transportation to temporarily waive tolls on State Highway 99/Grand Parkway in Houston to help those evacuating.
On Tuesday, the Texas Division of Emergency Management activated three services and agencies tied to Texas A&M, including: the Texas A&M Forest Service's incident management teams, chain saw crews, firefighting strike teams, and water evacuation and rescue teams; the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service's urban search and rescue teams and swift water rescue teams, including Texas A&M Task Force 1 and 2; and Texas A&M AgriLife agents positioned to support emergency operations centers and disaster finance teams.
Fifteen members of the A&M Veterinary Emergency Team are being deployed to Jefferson County to provide veterinary medical care for animals injured or in need of help in Southeast Texas. The team members will leave Thursday morning. The team was previously deployed to Jefferson County after Tropical Storm Imelda in 2019 and Hurricane Harvey in 2017.
A&M's Galveston campus has been closed until Friday. About 50 students were evacuated to A&M's main campus in College Station on Tuesday and have been housed either at Aloft College Station or the Holiday Inn Express in Bryan. A&M Galveston officials said Wednesday that the evacuated students will be bused back to Galveston on Thursday evening.
(1) Hurricane Laura has already begun impacting the Gulf Coast. Students, faculty & staff should remain alert & weather aware as conditions continue to deteriorate and the forecast continues to evolve. pic.twitter.com/4oKJUbzn0P— Texas A&M Galveston (@AggiesByTheSea) August 26, 2020
