How to dispose of your real Christmas tree

Santa’s sleigh is in the rearview mirror in the Bryan-College Station area, and the time has come to begin planning for the disposal of real Christmas trees. Whether you decide to repurpose, recycle or dispose of your tree, there are a few things you should know before doing so.

While purchasing real trees for the holidays can benefit the local economy, the likelihood of them landing in a landfill is high, said Alison Baylis, regional urban ecologist for the Texas A&M Forest Service. Therefore, there are ways to sustainably dispose of trees that benefit the environment.

“Even though trees are a renewable resource, we should opt to recycle or dispose of them in a way that helps the environment and gives our trees a second life,” Baylis said in a press release. “By recycling Christmas trees, we can reduce our carbon footprint and support a more sustainable holiday season.”

Baylis outlined four ways to sustainably dispose of real Christmas trees: recycling, chipping them into mulch, replanting them or repurposing them into fun family crafts.

Recycling trees is preferred over burning trees to prevent wildfire danger, she said, and chipping trees and placing them over garden plants can help insulate them during the winter months.

Cutting trees into mulch creates multiple means for a tree’s afterlife, Baylis added. This includes being used as insulation for plants in cold temperatures and can prevent soil erosion and compaction.

Christmas trees do not have to be limited to the holiday season. In fact, Baylis said one can set their tree in their yard for it to become a habitat for birds and wildlife. Tree owners can decorate their new outdoor plant with treats such as bird feed, orange slices and popcorn.

“For example, they can set the tree outside to serve as wildlife habitats, or if they have a pond or something on their property, they could put the tree into the water to serve as fish habitats,” Baylis said.

On that note, she said it is important to only do this on one’s personal property and not dump trees onto someone else’s land.

In addition, cutting the trunk of the tree into coasters or small circles (“tree cookies”) for children to decorate are ways to repurpose a real Christmas tree and give them a second life, Baylis said. This also could be a unique way to decorate ornaments for next year’s real Christmas tree.

If you opt to dispose of your real Christmas tree, the city of Bryan advises the removal of all decorations along with the tree stand before placing it on the curb. They will pick your tree up at no additional cost on your regularly schedule brush and bulky service day, the city’s website said.

College Station’s solid waste and recycling collections will operate on a regular schedule, the city’s Facebook said.