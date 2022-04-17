Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo kept focus on Texas youth as show returned in full

Former Texas A&M professor Chris Boleman took the reins as president and CEO of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo a couple months after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the 2020 show to shut down halfway through its run. Last month, he helped lead RodeoHouston back to full scale.

The 2020 show, which was scheduled to run March 3-22, shut down March 11, and the 2021 show was modified, hosting a private show for junior exhibitors over a couple months, but did not include any of the rodeo events, concerts or vendors.

The 2022 show began Feb. 28 and continued until the final concert-only performance March 20 and saw the return of vendors, youth livestock events, rodeo events, the carnival and other activities at NRG Park in Houston.

“We challenged ourselves to let’s make this the event that opens up and welcomes everybody back in a safe way. And that’s what happened,” Boleman said, acknowledging the 2020 closure led to other events shutting down following the decision.

Even with talking to city, county and state leaders and health officials, he said, there was an uncertainty even last January as the omicron variant was spreading.

“There’s no question it was a difficult time, but the way I look at it, it’s been difficult on everybody,” he said.

Boleman said his focus was staying positive and being open and transparent with volunteers and keeping their commitment to students of supporting them with millions of dollars of scholarships and awards through youth livestock events.

“We just kept going,” he said, adjusting as they needed to make people feel safe and comfortable. “We went through all of that, and, again, I just said, let’s keep our heads up. This place, thanks to people that came along before any of us, set us up in a position where we could weather the storm, and so that’s what we did.”

One of the highlights of the 2022 show, he said, was receiving support from donors and volunteers, with multiple junior market auctions boasting record-breaking sales.

In 2021, they kept their commitment of $21 million to Texas youth, and this year set a goal of $22 million.

“Everyone knows that all of the work moves toward or leads to the fact that we’re able to at the end — when it’s all said and done, and we’ve had a great March when 2.4 million people came here — they are all contributing to our scholarship fund or into our educational commitment,” Boleman said.

The continued focus on meeting those commitments showed Boleman that the Rodeo and broader community of volunteers understands the event, at its core, is about supporting Texas students.

“It’s just awesome; I can’t put into words. As an Aggie, and anybody that’s gone to a university, we know the trials and tribulations that young people go through, students go through, to pay for college and all the things we have to do to get to the end,” Boleman said. “Knowing that we’re a small part of their success, and being able to invest in them is what we’re all about here at the end of the day. It’s very gratifying, obviously, to see these young people, to see them get their scholarships.”

Over the summer, he said, those scholarships will be distributed. Next year’s event is scheduled for Feb. 28-March 19, 2023.

“There were a lot of times where you sit and wonder during the middle of COVID what’s going to happen afterward, but I think to me, it’s just a testament of the volunteers and the donors at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo,” he said. “This is a unique place. There’s no place like it, as far as I’m concerned.”

Boleman said there are some changes for next year’s event that were made in response to the pandemic that are likely to become permanent, such as a move to an e-ticketing system, increasing the livestream opportunities and increased sanitation and hand-washing stations.

“You never lose an opportunity to learn from the tough times. I’m a big believer you learn from your failures; some of those failures are yours, and sometimes it’s a reaction to things that are happening around you,” he said.

Ultimately, it was everyone working together, from the thousands of volunteers to the community partners, that made the event possible, Boleman said.

“There were days you wondered if people were going to come back to events,” he said. “I’m just very thankful for everybody that stuck with us, that came out and supported us, knowing that the end product is what we do for the youth of Texas. Just couldn’t be more thankful.”

