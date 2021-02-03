Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo canceled

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced Wednesday it has canceled all 2021 rodeo competitions, concerts, the carnival and other attractions due to COVID-19 concerns.
The rodeo was recently rescheduled from March for May 4-23, due to the ongoing pandemic.
“While we were optimistic that moving our Rodeo to May would provide a better opportunity to host our annual community event that Rodeo fans have come to love and expect, unfortunately, it has become evident that the current health situation has not improved to the degree necessary to host our event,” said Chris Boleman, president and CEO of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, in a release. “While this is an extremely heartbreaking decision for our Rodeo volunteers and the larger Rodeo community, we believe this decision is in the best interest of the health and well-being of our community.”
Other rodeo events, including the Downtown Rodeo Parade, Trail Ride activities, Rodeo Uncorked! Roundup & Best Bites Competition, and the World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest, have also been canceled for 2021.
The Junior Livestock and Horse Show competitions will still be held in March and the Junior Market Auctions and Champion Wine Auction will also still be held in May. Both will be held as private events.
Last year, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo was canceled after eight days in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.