Household Hazardous Waste event to be held for Brazos Valley residents

Spring cleaning is near and residents across the Brazos Valley are asked to dispose of their hazardous waste materials this Saturday during the 55th bi-annual Twin Oaks Household Hazardous Waste event, located at the Texas A&M University Services Building on Harvey Road in College Station.

The drop-off will take place from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. during which residents can dispose of either automotive waste, cleaning solutions, lightbulbs, electronics, garden and pest control products, ignitable waste and paint among others. Commercial products are not accepted.

Most residents drop off household chemicals, paints, lawn chemicals, computers and lightbulbs, according to Danielle Ruiz, who is the event's host coordinator for Twin Oaks Brazos Valley Solid Waste Management Agency (BVSWMA).

The April event brings in more residents than the second event held in October and typically averages 2,000 cars in line to drop-off waste, Ruiz said. In 2019 they collected 121,000 pounds of chemicals, 52,000 pounds of electronics and 9,000 pounds of motor-oil.

In 2020 the spring collection was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but was held in the fall which brought in 1,981 cars of people who were dropping off waste. Ruiz said the collection began to pick back up in 2021 when they had 170,000 pounds of waste collected in April, and 116,000 pounds collected in October.

“In October of 1994 we had 815 cars and disposed 43,000 pounds of waste. That is so interesting to see how much this event has grown just as we have seen that our city has grown,” she said.

Over the years Ruiz said they have seen some mercury come through and in the last two years they received a 10 pound jar of mercury from one of the university campuses. One year a handgun was brought in — guns are not accepted — but Ruiz said it was found and disposed of by local authorities.

In addition, medications are handed off to the local sheriff’s department, which ships them to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The remaining waste/chemical products are disposed of by vendors who come to pick up the waste after it is sorted, Ruiz said.

Both the cities of Bryan and College Station are participating in the clean-up event through their sanitation departments. The Bryan Police Department also will be present to direct the traffic flow.

“With 142 people helping to put on this event, we are going to do everything we can to make this a smooth process for the people of the Brazos Valley,” Ruiz said.

Bryan City Councilman Prentiss Madison is a Twin Oaks Landfill board member, and said he is looking forward for residents to be able to have a safe space to dispose of harmful chemicals.

“I think it is a good way to get spring cleaning done and get things out of people’s homes that kids could get into with those materials being unsafe,” he said. “I know a lot of citizens in Bryan-College Station look forward to this day, and I thank BVSMA for putting on this yearly event to help out individuals.”

He said the Twin Oaks Landfill board works to make sure that the “landfill runs smoothly and is cost effective.”

“We make sure the landfill is being taken care of by the two cities; it is a great working relationship with Bryan and College Station where we all work together,” Madison said.

“I also want to thank all of the employees that are working to get that done in a short period of time. I can’t thank them enough for taking care of BCS and the citizens.

"I want to thank the citizens who take the proper precautions to take care of those hazardous waste chemicals and drop them off at these events.”

To view a full list of what is accepted and not accepted at the drop-off, go to twinoakslandfill.com/hhw.asp.

