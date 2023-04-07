Between a complex sewer line project and occupancy standards for residents, the Bryan and College Station city councils will resume discussing hot-button issues at this week's meetings.

Bryan

The Bryan City Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday for its second regular meeting in which it will discuss a variety of topics, including one regarding the College Station sewer line project that would run through or adjacent to the Beverley Estates or Garden Acres Neighborhood in Bryan.

Many concerned Bryan residents have been vying for their voices to be heard, as they don’t want to see their neighborhood subject to damage they believe the sewer trunk line would cause. The city of College Station has been in the works of wrapping up this project that is in its final stages of completion. The sewer line originates near Carters Creek Wastewater Treatment Plan in College Station with the first two phases already complete. College Station is preparing this trunk line for the growth that the Northgate District will bring to the city.

Bryan city councilors and residents have urged College Station officials to look into a lift station effort they believe would be less intrusive to the citizens of Bryan. However, College Station staff has said a large cost factor would be involved if that route was followed.

If the sewer line were to go in front of homes in the neighborhood, the city of College Station could make use of the existing public right of way. If the sewer line goes the eminent domain route, it could be utilized for the alternate option (back lot). For the route in front (under the road), College Station would be able to complete the majority work within the public right of way, which a public utility has the right to use since a public right of way is not private property.

Most recently, residents who live along Inwood Drive and Vine Street in Bryan, have expressed flooding concerns if the sewer trunk line were to go along the back of properties on North Rosemary Drive. In turn, the College Station City Council recently approved $87,500 worth of funds to look into survey work for the back lot option near Pin Oak Creek.

Tuesday’s meeting marks the second time the council will publicly discuss the situation, though they may not have any say in the matter as College Station's council will have the final vote. In a March executive session meeting, Bryan councilors noted they were seeking legal advice about eminent domain authority of municipalities.

Additionally, the council will look at the number of positions in their fire and police departments, as the Bryan Police Chief is recommending the addition of an assistant police chief, which would bring the total assistants to three.

The council also will consider an addition of outdoor amenities at Travis Bryan Midtown Park's Legends Event Center and Williamson Park area for $5 million plus.

The meeting will take place at the Bryan Municipal Building at 300 South Texas Avenue, or view the broadcast of the meetings on Suddenlink Channel 16 or on the city’s website at bryantx.gov.

To view the Bryan City Council agenda in full, visit go.boarddocs.com/tx/cobtx/Board.nsf/Public.

College Station

The College Station City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday to discuss, among other agenda items, city ordinances pertaining to occupancy standards for residents. During their executive session that night, the councilors will seek legal advice regarding violations of zoning ordinances of allowing more than four unrelated individuals to reside in a single-family dwelling unit.

In their workshop agenda, the councilors will hear a presentation with an update on the city's residential occupancy ordinance compliance. Recently, many College Station residents have expressed concerns that the city is not enforcing its no-more-than four unrelated persons per single-family home, due to the overflow of Texas A&M University students who live with a large number of roommates per home. Residents have spoken at multiple council meetings asking that the city enforce this rule and provide details on how they are enforcing it; to which the city responded, saying it is enforcing the law from 1940, two years after the city was founded.

The most recent adoption of the ordinance was in 2020 and it clarified some of the language of the definition of family and identified how they count the number of unrelated people. According to city staff, the unit of family counts as one, and residents can have three different persons who are unrelated to the group of people in the unit. The Southside neighborhood has properties zoned general suburban and should be single-family homes; however, city staff have seen permits come in that aren’t in compliance. There is one home with 11 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms in the Southside neighborhood, seemingly built to violate the no-more-than-four ordinance, city staff stated.

Additionally, the council will hear a presentation regarding a process for reporting rental property maintenance violations, and view a draft for a Voluntary Proactive Rental Inspection program.

They also will consider a construction contract for $185,194 from the 2022 bond, to install pickleball and futsal courts at Anderson Park.

The meeting will take place at College Station City Hall located at 1101 Texas Avenue, or view the broadcast of the meetings on Suddenlink Channel 10 or on the city’s website at cstx.gov.

To view the College Station City Council agenda in full, visit cstx.gov/departments___city_hall/cso/Agendas.