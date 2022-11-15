Holiday magic coming to life with Voices for Children's Holiday Toy Drive

Voices for Children is aspiring to keep the magic of the holiday season alive for children in foster care during its annual Holiday Toy Drive.

“While the holidays are a joyous time for many of us, they can be quite stressful for children and teens in foster care,” a Voices for Children’s press release said. “To make the holidays a little brighter for children involved in the child welfare system, Voices for Children is holding a Holiday Toy Drive.”

Nancy Browning, development director of Voices for Children, said this is a special way to make the holiday season feel as normal as possible for the children.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for us to help normalize the children's experiences who are in foster care, and it’s a great opportunity for us to be able to bring in members of the community to be more involved with the children who are impacted by abuse and neglect,” Browning said.

Because of the community's generosity, Voices for Children is able to provide presents for about 200 children this holiday season. The presents will range from toys to clothing with the goal of gifting every child at least one toy or personal gift, as well as an outfit, according to the organization.

“Basically, what we do every year is compile wish lists from the children that we work with and then we pair volunteers from the community to purchase the items that are on the children's wish lists and then we distribute those out to the children,” Browning said.

If interested in supporting this holiday effort, visit fcbrazos.org/holidaytoydrive. From there, you will be able to sign up to shop for a child or make a monetary donation.

When registering to shop for a child, you will be asked to select the gender and age range you prefer to shop for and whether you would like to personally shop for a gift or have a Voices for Children representative do the shopping for you.

There is also an option to sponsor a child included on this form. The deadline for turning in gifts is 4:30 p.m. Nov. 22.

Voices for Children is the Court Appointed Special Advocate program in the Brazos Valley, according to its website. Volunteers, or CASA advocates, do everything they can to support children in foster care year-round, so this is a special treat for CASA advocates and the children they serve, as well as the community as a whole.

“Thanks for helping make this holiday season special for a child living out of their home,” Voices for Children says on its registration form. “Your generous gift will create lasting memories and bring joy and excitement to the children we serve.”