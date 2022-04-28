Historic day ahead for Wheelock School House

Wheelock School House, built in 1908, will be designated a Recorded Texas Historical Landmark on Saturday. A dedication will be held at 10 a.m., hosted by the Friends of the Wheelock School House and the Robertson County Historical Commission.

Located in Robertson County, the building served as a school until it was consolidated with Franklin schools around 1949. Today it serves as a community center that hosts parades, barbecues, family reunions, a quilt show, wedding receptions and Fourth of July celebrations, said Kathy Hedrick, Friends of the Wheelock School House vice president.

The Wheelock School was awarded the historical marker in 2019, but a slight error in its history required the marker to be corrected and remade. Hedrick said the marker was further delayed by COVID-19 and the Texas historical marker company going out of business.

“Finally our marker got made and we’re able to have a celebration," Hedrick said. "It just means the world to us, and it’s going to be very, very helpful to have that designation as a Recorded Texas Historic Landmark when we file for grants to keep restoring the building.”

State Representative Kyle Kacal will present a proclamation from his office along with a flag that has flown over the Texas State Capitol. Proclamations will be presented by Robertson County Judge Charles Ellison and Franklin Mayor Molly Hedrick.

Molly Hedrick, who grew up in Wheelock about a quarter-mile from the school, said it holds a special place in her heart and she suspects everybody in and around the Wheelock area has been to the school for one reason or another.

“That’s a distinction that is well deserved by the schoolhouse," Molly Hedrick said. "It preserves our history and it has been an integral part of the community. Its dedication as a historical monument is due really to the tremendous work of the Friends of the Wheelock School House.”

Members of The Friends of the Wheelock School House have focused on restoring the building since 2016 and have previously been awarded two Texas Preservation Trust fund matching grants, Kathy Hedrick said. Restoration efforts included restoring all 52 windows, fixing the foundation, water leak prevention, repairs of upstairs dormers, a new roof and the recent rewiring of the bottom floor, Kathy Hedrick said.

“We’ve been able to get some help from Robertson County through the use of funds for preservation and restoration," Kathy Hedrick said. "Then donations from people in the community and fundraising efforts helped us raise the money that we needed.”

A "historic architect" was required to help restore the building. Kathy Hedrick said they “lucked out” when Priya Jain, a Texas A&M architecture professor and Center for Heritage Conservation associate director, moved from Boston to Texas. While in Boston, Jain had worked on historic buildings and windows.

“We just cold called them and started talking to people there and she came out and met with us," Kathy Hedrick said. "We’ve had a wonderful relationship ever since; they have just been awesome to work with.”

Jain said the Texas A&M’s College of Architecture’s Center for Heritage Conservation partnership with the Wheelock school was a win-win situation. The partnership has provided A&M students with the opportunity to do real-life work while also providing the Wheelock school with a comprehensive assessment to apply for grants and repairs, Jain said.

“In terms of the historical marker, I think that has really been on Kathy (Hedrick) and the rest of the group," Jain said. "They have really taken the trouble to not just do the work that’s easiest to do, but they’re really trying to protect and preserve the history of the place.”

Historic places such as the school are not “frozen in place” and while they can be read about in books having the ability to see them is amazing sight, Jain said. The fact that the building is not only still used, but that it has a deep connection to the community makes preservation and restoration important, Jain said.

“It’s a historic building and there’s value to it from that aspect," he said, "but to me it's also the fact that it continues to be a part of the community, and in some ways the things happening there now are going to make a case why it should be preserved 50 years from now.”

Kathy Hedrick said there are many people in the Wheelock community that have connections to the school whether they had parents or grandparents who attended or in her case through their spouse’s family.

“One of the things that we’re doing right now is we’re trying to interview all of the former living students of the Wheelock School House," Kathy Hedrick said. "Every time we go out to interview someone we learn something new about the school and how it ran. It’s been one of my favorite things to do recently.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.