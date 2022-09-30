Hispanic students, teachers celebrate at Mary Branch Elementary

Students and teachers of a Hispanic cultural background were celebrated Friday evening at Mary Branch Elementary — a bilingual school in Bryan — during a Hispanic Heritage Celebration put together by a teacher who wanted to bring community and pride to the school.

Leslie Inami, a kindergarten bilingual teacher from Peru, said she organized the first-time celebration to continue celebrating a school that has been a bilingual campus for almost five years.

“We were kind of a bit shy about it, but now I think our community deserves to have this kind of exposure. Our families and our students really enjoy these kinds of events and we really want to connect the fun with school and pride,” she said. “We want to celebrate our community itself and be aware how Hispanic teachers and students are in our community and school. We want everyone to be aware and feel proud of where they are coming from and share our culture together.”

Teachers at the school come from a wide variety of culture and places including Mexico, Peru, Venezuela, Panama, Puerto Rico and Chile, she said. Some students are from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico, and were all represented at the celebration, Inami said.

Students and their families were treated to a variety of vendors who provided food and merchandise representing different Latin cultures, she said. Families gathered in the school’s cafeteria to hear music and watch a live performance from Ballet Folklórico and Salsa Fusion. Students also played interactive games in the hallways with their peers and teachers.

“100% of all the vendors are Hispanic entrepreneurs. I invited them and wanted to be sure they were all represented,” Inami said. “We have been working on putting this together since June and we are really excited to keep trying to put it on every year.”

Marcela Mendoza, mother to 6-year-old first grader Bibi Mendoza, said she attended the celebration with her family to celebrate their culture.

“I am proud to be here with her,” Marcela said. “It is important to be all together and be companions with one another.”

Bringing everyone together was the goal, according to Principal Amy Bruner, who said at least one-third of the 615 students are in bilingual classrooms and programs.

“We have a large Hispanic population. The cool thing about our Hispanic population is that it is very diverse as we have students from all over,” she said. “We wanted to do this because we wanted to showcase a lot of the different things in our community that our families are a part of, our students are involved in, so it has been really fun to see them all come out to be a part of this.”

Bruner said their school is always striving to “create a sense of belonging.” She recalled hearing students at recess learn the difference between fútbol — the Spanish name for soccer — and football, and how the bilingual students and the non-Spanish speaking students learned the difference between the two.

“The students can bond over commonalities,” she said. “We are bridging that gap that is there culturally and appreciating differences in each other.”

Proceeds from the event will go back to the school, Bruner said, and they are thinking about holding those funds for a celebration in 2023.

“I am hoping this is very successful so I can put the funds into an account so that Ms. Inami and her team can continue to do this every year and we can build on it,” she said.

Erica Gonzales, a second grade bilingual math teacher, has taught at the school for six years and served as DJ for the evening. As a Mexican-American, she said she was proud to celebrate with her students and their families, including her own family.

“When I see the kids and their parents, I see in them my parents, my grandparents, and that commonality," Gonzales said. "I can remind them I have something in common with them; and that we have that same understanding and I can help them grow up and be smart and be successful. That would be my goal.”

Gonzales said some of her bilingual students are often in situations where they cannot communicate because of the language barrier between themselves and a non-Spanish speaking teacher. However, she is grateful those students come to her and feel comfortable to speak Spanish to her.

“[Sometimes] they don’t have the vocabulary yet to describe to them what happened. They know me, they see me, and they feel comfortable with me and they will come to me for help,” she said. “Sometimes I will ask them, ‘Why didn’t you tell the teacher?’ And they say, ‘The teacher doesn’t speak Spanish.’ So knowing they have a home with me and the other bilingual teachers is something really special.”

Gonzales said her hope for all of the students who attended the celebration is to feel togetherness.

“I want for all of the kids to have a good time,” she said. “I also want the students that are Hispanic, I want them to feel included; and the students who aren’t Hispanic, I hope they learn more about another culture, new foods, new people, because that is what really brings us together.”