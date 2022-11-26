Himmel to take on safety and security of BISD

Rich Himmel was announced as the Bryan school district’s new assistant director of safety and security at the Nov. 14 board meeting.

Ron Clary, executive director of auxiliary services for the district, announced Himmel’s employment, stating that Himmel has over 30 years of law enforcement experience and will be an asset to the district.

“Rich is coming to us with a wealth of experience … he has a lot of experience with forward planning, preparation for things and working as an SRO [school resource officer] for a school district,” Clary said. “We’re fortunate and just welcome him and glad to have him as part of our team.”

Clary said the district split the risk management position and safety positions because board members felt it was important for the safety and security position to stand alone, “especially with all the things that are coming down from TEA [Texas Education Agency] that we’re now required to do, that we’re going to be required to do and that we’re not really sure what will happen once the legislature meets in January.”

On Nov. 3, TEA proposed a new rule to enhance security measures throughout Texas public schools in response to the tragedy that claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary in Uvalde.

The proposed School Safety Standards rule is an amendment to 19 Texas Administrative Code [TAC] Chapter 61 School Districts and states that, if approved by the Texas Legislature, public schools will be required to install new security mechanisms and have a process in place for weekly exterior door checks and twice-yearly facility checks. With these adjustments on the horizon, Himmel said he is eager to educate and prepare the district for any threat that could come its way.

In 2018, Himmel and his wife, Lori, along with their two children, Ryleigh (15) and Elijah (12), moved to Bryan-College Station. He became an armed security sergeant at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum and continued working for Texas A&M University until accepting this job with the Bryan school district.

Himmel said he enjoyed working at A&M; however, his training and experience is better suited for responding to and planning for emergencies. As he steps into this new role, he said he is going to absorb knowledge from the district.

“Bryan ISD has been around for a long, long time; they have a rich history in this community, and I’m going to go into sponge mode, soak up as much as I can, become part of the culture and part of the team and get to work,” Himmel said. “I’m not here to change anything, but I’m here to ensure that Bryan ISD is complying with Texas law as it applies to things like assessment teams on school campuses, drills, exercises, things like that [and] safety.”

Himmel said he took on many different roles during his 27 years of service with the Orange County (Calif.) Sheriff’s Department, including nine years at the jail and a couple years at headquarters running the background investigation unit. He also ran a risk management unit and was a patrol supervisor.

“Each one of these was like a new job,” he said. “I had to take over where the last guy left off, and I had to learn the position and hit the ground running and get up to speed and do a good job, do the best job I could, and I was pretty successful at that.”

With every new role, Himmel said he learned that continuity is an important thing, meaning the primary goal should not be to come in and change everything. His primary goal, however, is for students to come to school willing to learn rather than be concerned about the potential of something bad happening.

“I don’t want students coming to school worried about a shooter or anything bad,” Himmel said. “I want them coming to school excited to learn, and that’s really what I look forward to here is being able to be part of an effective team that creates a safe and secure environment for our students to learn in.”

When asked what he would tell a parent who is hesitant to send their child to school, Himmel said he would assure them that if they focus on the bad things that happen in this world, they are going to miss out on the good. He added that the Bryan school district already does a great job of protecting its students.

“I would tell them that, among school districts that I’ve seen, Bryan ISD is really on the leading edge of safety and security,” Himmel said. “Just to get into [the Bryan ISD Administration Building], you have to walk through a security vestibule.”

This architectural deterrent is one example of how seriously the district takes security, Himmel said. While active shooters are terrible, they are a rare event, he said; nonetheless, he is going to educate the district to ensure everyone is prepared should an incident occur.

“The chances of any of us being involved in an active shooter incident today are extremely rare, and these events are survivable,” Himmel said. “We can teach people, we can teach students, we can teach staff members, faculty, how to deal with these incidents, and I’m sure we already are. We have procedures in place, and if you follow those procedures, these events are survivable.”

This education will include first-aid, or combat care, training and teaching the district how to respond if disaster strikes.

“We don’t just throw up our hands and give up,” Himmel said. “We continue to fight for survival, for the safety and survival of our students and our faculty and staff members.”

Aside from active shooters, Himmel said there are other threats that the district needs to be aware of and prepared for. From environmental hazards such as tornadoes and hail storms to the rise of fentanyl overdoses around the world, he said he is coming into this district with education at the top of his mind.

“We have SROs on our campuses; they’re obviously part of the formula as well, but if you educate people, students to the dangers of drugs early on, prepare them for that, then you’ve already taken the first step towards protecting them from it, possibly saving their life,” Himmel said.

Himmel said he is ready to become a part of the team. His first official day with the Bryan school district will be Monday.

“I’m so honored to have been chosen for the position and to join such a professional team here,” Himmel said. “They’re top-notch, and it’s a dream come true for me.”