The 15-story Aspire College Station Apartments in the Northgate District is going through daily inspections by city officials following a structural pool issue earlier this week.

College Station emergency responders were made aware of a circulating social media post Sunday afternoon regarding damage to the pool deck, which sits right above the apartment’s parking garage, according to Brian Binford, the city’s building official.

“Sunday afternoon I got contacted by our fire marshal’s office and they connected me to the College Station Fire Battalion Chief who was already on site,” Binford told The Eagle on Thursday. “Once we got onsite we went up to the pool deck area [which rests above the complex’s parking garage], and the engineers were already onsite and one gentleman was actually in the pool looking at the damage there. The property manager was there and several members of the fire department were trying to figure out what was going on.”

From the outside of the pool, there was a lift to the surrounding side of the pool deck which had large cracks and a gap between with water in the middle, however, Binford said that water did not seem to flow down to the parking garage.

“We walked the entire pool deck area which is a pretty significant area, then we went down to the parking garage to look at the bottom side or the structural shell of the pool to see if we could see anything there and when we went down underneath the pool and looking back up at it, you couldn’t tell that anything happened,” he recalled. “This is what you would call the structural foundation of the pool because you have the structural walls and then within those walls you have the structure within the pool which is smaller. When we were looking at it, there is nothing to see that had happened. The only place you could tell something had happened is the area at the surrounding pool deck where that large opening was.”

City engineers and fire department staff started going through scenarios and talk through what happened, and Binford said he heard there were reports of shaking in the building from residents. At the time, he said they came to an unconfirmed determination that somehow water reached the area between the shell of the swimming pool and the structural area surrounding the pool.

“There is a void in there because you have this release in the foundation and the pool shell is built inside of it. I guess enough water got in there that it got beneath that pool deck area and uplifted it, that is what caused the damage,” he said. “The pool deck immediately surrounding the pool area, there is structural Styrofoam underneath there, there is a light top slab of concrete and then you have the paver, which is the finished product that you can see. Our understanding is that the water got in there, filled it up and lifted that Styrofoam up, and in turn lifted the pool deck up.”

Following the incident, Binform said they cut off the water going into the pool, and once that had popped up and relieved that pressure.

“Everything was at a point of equilibrium and it wasn’t shifting or doing anything further,” he said. “In looking at that and knowing that deck area was not integral to the structure itself, and then the areas of the structure that we looked at, is how we made the determination that it is really isolated to this one structural area.”

The 263-unit apartments, which were constructed between 2016 and 2018, are located at 711 University Drive in College Station.

Regarding the safety of the complex, Binford said he received numerous calls from worried parents of Texas A&M University students who live in the complex.

“I completely sympathize with their concerns and I understand where they are coming from; I have spent a lot of time this week on the phone with parents, and I will speak to everyone that calls me and I will do my best,” he said. “The parents even after talking to me, they feel better, but I am sure they are still concerned and that is all rational and that all makes sense. There are different parties involved in it and I would like to mention that in dealing with the property manager there, and the people we have dealt with at Aspire, there was no hesitancy and they did not try to control what aspects we looked at. We told them we were going to go every day and look at it and they said, ‘Please do.’”

Concerns from parents and residents regarding high-rise structures may stem from a 12-story condominium collapse in Surfside, Florida, that killed almost 100 people in 2021. On Tuesday, a parking garage in Manhattan collapsed killing one and injuring others, due to the age of the structure and the amount of cars parked on the top roof.

Binford confirmed the city inspected the building countless times before issuing the occupancy certificate which allows people to move in. Following that, it would be up to the apartment complex to do inspections, and the fire marshals to do general area inspections, he said.

As of Friday, Binford said the pool though it was not drained. The cavity between the pool shell and the structure was drained.

“We have been going daily and taking measurements to see if there has been any change,” he said. “Our primary concern is the people inside that building.”